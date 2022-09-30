ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Former Milton Panther making her mark in college volleyball

Anyaliz Rodriguez knew little about volleyball prior to going into high school at Milton. Soon enough, it became a sport she grew to love and now plays collegiately at Pensacola State. “I didn’t even really know what volleyball was until eighth grade, and then my high school coach said I...
MILTON, FL
Destin Log

Why Fred 'Tripp' Tolbert donated $1 million to the Destin High athletic program

As a young fisherman, sharks took from him, but now Fred "Tripp" Tolbert is giving back to Sharks — the Destin High School Sharks to the tune of million dollars. Tolbert, 61, of Tolbert Group, wrote a check for $250,000 on Thursday to Destin High School to be used for the athletic program. This was just the first installment, with the rest to be paid out over the next four years.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Middle school serenades SRO during pep rally

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — C W Ruckel Middle School SRO Chad Smith was in for a nice birthday surprise last week. The school in Niceville held a pep rally on the same day as the officer’s birthday. The crowd brought the SRO to center stage while the entire school sang him a happy birthday. Watch […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

WEAR CARES: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive to be held Thursday

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, WEAR is partnering with OneBlood to answer the urgent call for blood and platelets. The WEAR CARES: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive will be used to makes sure central and southwest Florida has the blood supply needed to help victims being rescued following Ian.
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Parson’s Son BBQ closing in Fort Walton Beach

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Parson’s Son BBQ in Fort Walton Beach announced that they would be closing their doors on Saturday, October 8th. “All good things must come to an end, and so it is with Parson’s Son BBQ,” wrote owner Tom Harwell in a Facebook post.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

33-year-old Crestview woman killed as jeep overturns during crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Crestview woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. on State Road 293, just north of Range Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the woman's jeep left the roadway and overturned down the east embankment, coming to...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Community leaders vow more security at Escambia County youth sports events

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County community leaders and Pensacola Police say additional security will be placed at youth sporting events going forward following Saturday's deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark during youth football games. The double-shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead and another injured sent children and parents at...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
uwfvoyager.com

What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9

On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

West Pensacola Elementary collecting socks to donate to homeless shelters

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- West Pensacola Elementary School will kick off its annual “Socktober” service project this month with a goal of collecting 900 pairs of new socks. Each year, West Pensacola Elementary celebrates Socktober during the month of October. Faculty, staff, students and families collect new socks to...
PENSACOLA, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Culinary classes among most popular at Crestview High

If you happen to be visiting Crestview High School don’t be surprised in wonderful smells of cuisine cooking captures your attention. The Culinary Arts program at CHS is one of the most popular electives the school offers. Chef Chuck Tingle heads the program.
CRESTVIEW, FL

