Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Former Milton Panther making her mark in college volleyball
Anyaliz Rodriguez knew little about volleyball prior to going into high school at Milton. Soon enough, it became a sport she grew to love and now plays collegiately at Pensacola State. “I didn’t even really know what volleyball was until eighth grade, and then my high school coach said I...
Destin Log
Why Fred 'Tripp' Tolbert donated $1 million to the Destin High athletic program
As a young fisherman, sharks took from him, but now Fred "Tripp" Tolbert is giving back to Sharks — the Destin High School Sharks to the tune of million dollars. Tolbert, 61, of Tolbert Group, wrote a check for $250,000 on Thursday to Destin High School to be used for the athletic program. This was just the first installment, with the rest to be paid out over the next four years.
Watch: Middle school serenades SRO during pep rally
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — C W Ruckel Middle School SRO Chad Smith was in for a nice birthday surprise last week. The school in Niceville held a pep rally on the same day as the officer’s birthday. The crowd brought the SRO to center stage while the entire school sang him a happy birthday. Watch […]
10 Fall events throughout October in Pensacola, surrounding areas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Break out the flannels and cameras. Here are 10 events including pumpkins patches, corn mazes and haunted houses to get you ready for the fall season. Creepy Hollow Woods – This haunted house is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the month of October. They are open from 6 […]
WEAR
WATCH: Sheriff press conference on Escambia County youth football field shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Monday afternoon on Saturday evening's deadly shooting at a youth football field as games were being played. Watch:. The double-shooting took place around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark, leaving a 22-year-old man dead and another injured. The...
Destin Log
12-hour gator hunt on Choctawhatchee River ends with massive catch for Fort Walton Beach man
Sometimes you just have to toss out a hook, and that's exactly what Scott Fish of Fort Walton Beach did to haul in a massive gator last week. Fish and his girlfriend Tifanie Mills put in at Black Creek and headed up the Choctawhatchee River to hunt for a big gator on Sept. 27.
WEAR
WEAR CARES: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive to be held Thursday
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, WEAR is partnering with OneBlood to answer the urgent call for blood and platelets. The WEAR CARES: Hurricane Ian Emergency Blood Drive will be used to makes sure central and southwest Florida has the blood supply needed to help victims being rescued following Ian.
WEAR
Additional counseling in Escambia, Santa Rosa schools following youth football shooting
Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are providing additional counseling resources following Saturday's deadly shooting at a youth football game. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark as games were being played. Deputies said over a dozen shots were fired between two groups, leaving a a 22-year-old man dead and another injured.
getthecoast.com
Parson’s Son BBQ closing in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Parson’s Son BBQ in Fort Walton Beach announced that they would be closing their doors on Saturday, October 8th. “All good things must come to an end, and so it is with Parson’s Son BBQ,” wrote owner Tom Harwell in a Facebook post.
WEAR
33-year-old Crestview woman killed as jeep overturns during crash
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 33-year-old Crestview woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. on State Road 293, just north of Range Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the woman's jeep left the roadway and overturned down the east embankment, coming to...
Man runs onto little league football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a little league football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty towards a child. According to the arrest […]
WEAR
Community leaders vow more security at Escambia County youth sports events
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County community leaders and Pensacola Police say additional security will be placed at youth sporting events going forward following Saturday's deadly shooting at Bellview Ballpark during youth football games. The double-shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead and another injured sent children and parents at...
uwfvoyager.com
What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9
On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
WEAR
Pensacola Beach's Red Fish Blue Fish restaurant celebrates grand re-opening
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola Beach restaurant is celebrating a grand re-opening this weekend. Red Fish Blue Fish is fully operational after being closed for a six month renovation and expansion project. The kitchen has doubled in size and the staff expanded. Nearly 40 people are now employed.
WEAR
West Pensacola Elementary collecting socks to donate to homeless shelters
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- West Pensacola Elementary School will kick off its annual “Socktober” service project this month with a goal of collecting 900 pairs of new socks. Each year, West Pensacola Elementary celebrates Socktober during the month of October. Faculty, staff, students and families collect new socks to...
Charcoal grill causes back porch fire over weekend: ECFR reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday night, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 7300 block of Durden Drive. Upon arrival at 8:21 p.m., ECFR said a double-wide mobile home was seen with smoke showing from the rear of the home. The fire was located on the back porch […]
WEAR
71-year-old Pensacola woman killed in hit-and-run in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 71-year-old Pensacola woman was killed in a hit-and-run late Monday night in Escambia County. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at N. Pace Blvd. and St. Mary Ave. Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a silver van with front right damage to include the bumper, air...
DeFuniak Springs still without ER, but WCFR continues to expand services
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs residents are still traveling long distances to get to the nearest hospital. Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed in March and there are still no answers about its future. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are working hard take fill the void. The hospital announced in March […]
crestviewbulletin.com
Culinary classes among most popular at Crestview High
If you happen to be visiting Crestview High School don’t be surprised in wonderful smells of cuisine cooking captures your attention. The Culinary Arts program at CHS is one of the most popular electives the school offers. Chef Chuck Tingle heads the program.
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for shooting at Escambia County mobile home park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for a shooting Sunday night at an Escambia County mobile home park. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park on Patricia Drive near Moore Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized for his injuries. White was...
