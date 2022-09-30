As a young fisherman, sharks took from him, but now Fred "Tripp" Tolbert is giving back to Sharks — the Destin High School Sharks to the tune of million dollars. Tolbert, 61, of Tolbert Group, wrote a check for $250,000 on Thursday to Destin High School to be used for the athletic program. This was just the first installment, with the rest to be paid out over the next four years.

DESTIN, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO