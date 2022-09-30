ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Diamond Rio to play Dec. 17 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the longtime country music band Diamond Rio and their show Holiday & Hits to downtown Clarksburg Dec. 17 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Roger Lee Burr

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger L. Burr, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday night at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va. after spending his last few days surrounded by family and friends. Roger was born on Oct. 19, 1946, to the late Harold and Wilma Burr of Salem.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris

WESTON — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on September 30, 2022, under the compassionate care of Shirley Burrow in Jane Lew. She was born in Lewis County on October 26, 1917, daughter of the late Hoy C. and Nellie O. (Crowl) Jarvis. Regena was united in marriage on December 26, 1943 to her late husband John Spillman Norris, who preceded her in death on July 24, 1972. In addition, Regena was preceded in death by her sister, Mary “Wanda” (Jarvis) Norris and brother, Hoy “Sherrol” Jarvis.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Norma Buseman

MORGANTOWN — Norma Jean Buseman, 83, of Morgantown passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1939, in Preston County, the daughter of the late Henry and Levada Owens.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Herb Association conference set Oct. 15 at Jackson's Mill

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Herb Association’s fall 2022 conference will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Jackson’s Mill. The cost for the full day of workshops is $25 for non-members and $20 for members. Children under 12 accompanied by a paying adult are free. Meals are not included, so bring your own lunch, mug, and water bottle. Coffee, tea and water will be provided.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Pantojas Family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kendi Pantojas came into the world in dramatic – and historic – fashion …
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Regena Norris

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on Sep…
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

•RDVIC candlelight vigil, 6:45 p.m. at Brown’s Park, along W.Va. 7 in west Kingwood.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Defendants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Longtime Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish sentenced four…
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

State DHHR honors WVU addictions specialists for service and achievements

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute addiction specialists have been recognized by the State of West Virginia for exemplary patient care and contributions to their fields of practice. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy and the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Individual transported after three-vehicle collision on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported following a three-vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Near Meadowbrook Church of Christ about two miles from Meadowbrook Road's intersection with U.S. 19, a delivery truck rear-ended a vehicle, which subsequently struck the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

'Defend the Upper Yough' campaign gains momentum

FRIENDSVILLE, MD. — An online letter campaign noted during a “Defend the Upper Yough” community meeting in Friendsville on the evening of Sept. 26 resulted in over 700 responses being sent by Sept. 28. The letter campaign was started by Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder and sponsored by...
FRIENDSVILLE, MD

