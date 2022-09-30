WESTON — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on September 30, 2022, under the compassionate care of Shirley Burrow in Jane Lew. She was born in Lewis County on October 26, 1917, daughter of the late Hoy C. and Nellie O. (Crowl) Jarvis. Regena was united in marriage on December 26, 1943 to her late husband John Spillman Norris, who preceded her in death on July 24, 1972. In addition, Regena was preceded in death by her sister, Mary “Wanda” (Jarvis) Norris and brother, Hoy “Sherrol” Jarvis.

