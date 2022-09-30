Read full article on original website
Diamond Rio to play Dec. 17 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Big Time Entertainment LLC, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, is bringing the longtime country music band Diamond Rio and their show Holiday & Hits to downtown Clarksburg Dec. 17 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
Roger Lee Burr
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger L. Burr, 75, passed away peacefully Saturday night at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va. after spending his last few days surrounded by family and friends. Roger was born on Oct. 19, 1946, to the late Harold and Wilma Burr of Salem.
Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris
WESTON — Regena Blanche (Jarvis) Norris, 104, of Weston, passed away on September 30, 2022, under the compassionate care of Shirley Burrow in Jane Lew. She was born in Lewis County on October 26, 1917, daughter of the late Hoy C. and Nellie O. (Crowl) Jarvis. Regena was united in marriage on December 26, 1943 to her late husband John Spillman Norris, who preceded her in death on July 24, 1972. In addition, Regena was preceded in death by her sister, Mary “Wanda” (Jarvis) Norris and brother, Hoy “Sherrol” Jarvis.
Norma Buseman
MORGANTOWN — Norma Jean Buseman, 83, of Morgantown passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1939, in Preston County, the daughter of the late Henry and Levada Owens.
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Grantsville, Upperglade, Craigsville, Fort Gay, Buckhannon, Jane Lew, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Calhoun, Webster, Nicholas, Wayne, Upshur, Lewis, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
West Virginia Herb Association conference set Oct. 15 at Jackson's Mill
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Herb Association’s fall 2022 conference will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Jackson’s Mill. The cost for the full day of workshops is $25 for non-members and $20 for members. Children under 12 accompanied by a paying adult are free. Meals are not included, so bring your own lunch, mug, and water bottle. Coffee, tea and water will be provided.
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Beckley, Upperglade, Rock Cave, Sissonville, Charleston, Dawes, and Craigsville
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Raleigh, Webster, Upshur, Kanawha, and Nicholas counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
4 receive prison terms from longtime Harrison, West Virginia, circuit judge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Longtime Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish sentenced four defendants to prison Tuesday. Matish sentenced Wayne Edward Swiger, 35, of Clarksburg, to 2-10 years, with credit for 282 days already served, for malicious assault.
Salem University (West Virginia) to honor 2 alumni over homecoming weekend
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Salem University will bestow its 2022 Alumni Awards as part of Homecoming Weekend Oct. 7 at 2:00 p.m. in the Benedum Library on campus. Award winners are Glen Dwyer, earning the Distinguished Alumni award; and Michael Carl Dreisbach, earning the Exemplar Award.
Community calendar
•RDVIC candlelight vigil, 6:45 p.m. at Brown’s Park, along W.Va. 7 in west Kingwood.
Plaza subdivision in Bridgeport (West Virginia) receives planning commission approval
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — No objections or complaints were voiced during a public hearing convened Monday by the Bridgeport Planning Commission, meaning The Square shopp ing plaza is one step closer to being subdivided. Planning Commission members unanimously voiced their approval, but their recommendation will next be heard...
State DHHR honors WVU addictions specialists for service and achievements
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute addiction specialists have been recognized by the State of West Virginia for exemplary patient care and contributions to their fields of practice. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy and the...
Preston County family welcomes first baby born at new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kendi Pantojas came into the world in dramatic – and historic – fashion on Thursday, Sept. 29, when she became the first baby born in the Birthing Center at the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. Kristy Pantojas of Reedsville in Preston County fell...
Individual transported after three-vehicle collision on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported following a three-vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Near Meadowbrook Church of Christ about two miles from Meadowbrook Road's intersection with U.S. 19, a delivery truck rear-ended a vehicle, which subsequently struck the...
'Defend the Upper Yough' campaign gains momentum
FRIENDSVILLE, MD. — An online letter campaign noted during a “Defend the Upper Yough” community meeting in Friendsville on the evening of Sept. 26 resulted in over 700 responses being sent by Sept. 28. The letter campaign was started by Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder and sponsored by...
