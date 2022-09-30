ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Q985

Illinois’ Two Most Famous Food Giants Team Up For Ultimate Meal

The most delicious food mash-up was finally created by combining two restaurant giants in Illinois. If you're looking for one reason to love Illinois, it's the food. The Land of Lincoln is full of delicious meals. Restaurants can even make hot dogs memorable. The best part is you can find several different flavors and styles throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Scared Of Ghosts? Illinois’ Oldest Hotel Might Not Be For You

Anytime I learn a building or home was constructed in the 1800s I assume it's haunted. I'm also irrationally terrified of paranormal activity. My anxiety peaks when I'm inside an old space, in fact, the thought alone makes me shaky and sweaty. When I read about the history and reviews of the Desoto House Hotel in Galena, Illinois I learned one thing, I will never set foot inside.
GALENA, IL
Q985

Two Iconic Illinois Food Joints Create The Ultimate Pizza Combo

Are they messing with us? They wouldn't be that cruel to us foodies, right? I was so taken aback by this news I had to check the calendar to confirm it was indeed October and not April 1. Of all the food combinations I've dreamt of I never thought there would be a day when these two Illinois favorites would work together, Portillo's Restaurant and Lou Malnati's Pizza.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Belvidere Has The #5 Most Haunted Home in Illinois!

Oh Belvidere, what a great place! Nice people, great food and drink, and the number three most haunted house in Illinois! MysteriousHeartland. We have a LOT of 96.7 The Eagle listeners in Belvidere, I wonder if they know how freakin' haunted that place it. Well, one place specifically:. The Nellie...
BELVIDERE, IL
Q985

One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)

Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
PEORIA, IL
Q985

‘Women’ Put Rockford in Top Three of ‘Top Haunted Cities’ List of Illinois

As of 2015, Rockford has shown up big on a list you might not wanna show up on...The Most Haunted Cities in Illinois. NBC5. Also as we start October, you'll need to know a few things. Scary, haunted stuff will flood your internet searches for a month...and you live in the right state AND city if you dig the spooky things. Oh, and this list points the finger at WOMEN as the reason. As my wife said, "well this sounds stupid."
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World

The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

A Town in Illinois is on the List of Cities with the Oldest Homes

Old homes are very desirable in today's real estate market, and there is a town in Illinois that finished 2nd on the list of the 10 Metros with the Oldest Homes. It's not Chicago or Peoria, so which town in Illinois is filled with old homes and made this list?
Q985

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
Q985

Illinois is Home to the World’s Largest Most Intricate Corn Maze

Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.
SPRING GROVE, IL
Q985

Walmart Hit With Illinois Class Action For Biometric Violations

Another day, and another really big company is finding itself on Illinois' hot seat for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. As we've seen with others who have run afoul of BIPA, it may very well end up that Walmart has to part with some money to make this whole thing go away. And that's where you come in, potentially.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This is the Most Misspelled Word in IL, IN, and KY

We all have those words that we still struggle to spell, and according to new data these are the hardest words for folks in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky to spell correctly. Back in elementary school, we had spelling tests every week. I can remember having to write each word down ten to twenty times a piece so that I could learn how to spell it correctly for the tests. These tests ended after elementary school, but I think that we should have had spelling tests all the way through high school because there are still some words that we have trouble spelling.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Word is Most Mispelled in Illinois

Every day, we deal with phones and computers taking care of our spelling problems for us, most of the time without us even realizing that the auto-correct is doing its job. We've gone from being literary in our society, to where now, I didn't even spell society correctly and my autocorrect took care of it.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

