Champaign, IL

247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are riding the first three-game win streak of head coach Bret Bielema's 17-game tenure. After a dominating 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday, Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) return home for a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday (BTN) against Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won the last eight straight games against Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Villa Grove landmark set for demolition

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
1440 WROK

One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)

Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

CU at Home declines offer to buy building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Q985

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
WAND TV

New truck stop opening up in Riverton

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
RIVERTON, IL
WANE-TV

GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
WEST PEORIA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana

URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Long wait times for flu vaccine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting investigation that started two weeks ago and remains ongoing. The shooting happened on Sept. 16 at 7:48 p.m. in the area of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road. Officers said they determined a 16-year-old male was walking in […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect dead following Illinois home invasion

ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the alleged. victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage....
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November

Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
DANVILLE, IL
FanSided

FanSided

