Recruits react to Illinois win over Wisconsin
Illinois had a big win over conference for Wisconsin on Saturday. 247Sports spoke to several of their top recruits afterwards to get their thoughts on the Illini and their win.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Iowa
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are riding the first three-game win streak of head coach Bret Bielema's 17-game tenure. After a dominating 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday, Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) return home for a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday (BTN) against Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won the last eight straight games against Illinois.
Boomer Grigsby Returns Home for Hall of Fame Salute
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — It was an emotional Saturday night for Boomer Grigsby. Back on Illinois State’s campus for the first time in years, he says he was just about brought to tears as he was recognized as the first Redbird player ever selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s an […]
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)
Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
CU at Home declines offer to buy building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
Former SFA dean dies after bicycle crash on Illinois State campus Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Stephen F. Austin State University dean Adam Peck was struck by a bicycle on Illinois State University’s campus Monday evening and died as a result of his injuries, authorities announced Friday. He was pronounced deceased on Friday, Sept. 30, just after 11 a.m. His family shared that he was able […]
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday in connection to the double homicide, is facing six counts of first-degree murder, three for Quadreka and three for Cael. Rickey also has prior offenses in both Iowa and Mississippi.
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Long wait times for flu vaccine
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting investigation that started two weeks ago and remains ongoing. The shooting happened on Sept. 16 at 7:48 p.m. in the area of Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road. Officers said they determined a 16-year-old male was walking in […]
Police still searching for suspect in Champaign shooting death
Champaign police say McPhearson was sitting outside an apartment complex along Kirby Avenue.
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Suspect dead following Illinois home invasion
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported home invasion on Saturday evening. Upon their arrival on scene at the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave., deputies spoke with the alleged. victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage....
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
Fire Chief Don McMasters Announces Retirement for November
Danville, September 30, 2022 – After 27 years of service, Chief Donald E. McMasters has announced that he plans to retire on November 29, 2022. The City of Danville would like to congratulate Chief Donald E. McMasters on his retirement!. Chief McMasters was first hired by the City on...
