sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Ross Co., transported by medical helicopter
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition after being hit by a car in rural Ross County. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Rozelle Creek Road. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, at least two cars were involved in the...
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
wnewsj.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42
WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle accident in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Huber Heights man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Warren County Sunday. Crews were called to a crash on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 around 3:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said that Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Vehicles Stolen, Two People Arrested in High Speed Chase
PICKAWAY – Two vehicles were reported stolen off a Marathon gas station in Pickaway County on Tarlton road, one theft suspect ran from police the other stopped at the truck stop after unknowingly being tracked. According to the Pickaway Sheriff’s office, they were advised around 6:47 pm of two...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man escapes from Ross Co. courthouse, injuring a deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled from the Ross County Court of Common Pleas, injuring a deputy in the process. The incident happened earlier this morning after deputies attempted to arrest the man. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Davon...
At least 3 taken to hospital by medical helicopter after crash on I-70 EB in Clark County
At least three people were taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound I-70 Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of I-70 eastbound near South Limestone Street around 4 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports...
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another person was hurt following a crash that happened Sunday morning near downtown Columbus. Columbus police say the crash happened on the ramp from I-71 South to I-70 East just after 4 a.m. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Major road closure announced in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — North High Street in the city of Chillicothe is closed this week for resurfacing. The project is expected to last through October 7. The repaving project is part of the city’s continued work on area roadways. Motorists will have to find alternative routes during the...
One critical after three-vehicle crash in southeast Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a three-vehicle collision overnight Saturday near Groveport on U.S. Route 33, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:16 a.m., a Chrysler PT cruiser was going southeast on US 33 between Ebright Road and Bixby Road in Madison Township and veered off the roadway […]
Teen dies in Highland County crash
Media Release The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a two vehicle, single fatality traffic
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Detectives investigate threats made against a local Ross Co. school
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a threat made against Unioto Middle School in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, deputies were notified on Monday of the threat against the school but later deemed it as “non-credible.” The sheriff’s office at the time did not give any details as to what exactly the threat was or who was involved.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
One dead, one injured after crash near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash near downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. A dispatcher with CPD said officers were sent to the ramp from Interstate 71 south to Interstate 70 east just after 4:00 a.m. following reports of a crash on the ramp. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two arrested following a traffic stop in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio — Two people were arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, Michael Locher and Kayla Hayslip were taken into custody after the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine inside their vehicle. It happened early Saturday morning shortly...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County around 2 pm. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have crashed at US-23 and Pickaway crossing by Sheetz. One person has been reported hurt. A Medicare nurse is on the scene from a transport ambulance that was traveling through to help the injured while local emergency crews arrive at the scene.
wchstv.com
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
Fox 19
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
Columbus police investigate after teen goes to hospital two days after being shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a teenager walked into a local hospital two days after he said he was shot in the leg. According to police, officers responded to a call for a walk-in shooting at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Sunday at approximately 3:04 p.m. At the hospital, officers […]
