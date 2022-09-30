ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

wnewsj.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42

WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man escapes from Ross Co. courthouse, injuring a deputy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who fled from the Ross County Court of Common Pleas, injuring a deputy in the process. The incident happened earlier this morning after deputies attempted to arrest the man. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Davon...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Major road closure announced in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — North High Street in the city of Chillicothe is closed this week for resurfacing. The project is expected to last through October 7. The repaving project is part of the city’s continued work on area roadways. Motorists will have to find alternative routes during the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Detectives investigate threats made against a local Ross Co. school

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a threat made against Unioto Middle School in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, deputies were notified on Monday of the threat against the school but later deemed it as “non-credible.” The sheriff’s office at the time did not give any details as to what exactly the threat was or who was involved.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one injured after crash near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash near downtown Columbus overnight Sunday, according to Columbus police. A dispatcher with CPD said officers were sent to the ramp from Interstate 71 south to Interstate 70 east just after 4:00 a.m. following reports of a crash on the ramp. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two arrested following a traffic stop in Waverly

WAVERLY, Ohio — Two people were arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, Michael Locher and Kayla Hayslip were taken into custody after the discovery of a large amount of methamphetamine inside their vehicle. It happened early Saturday morning shortly...
WAVERLY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Pickaway County around 2 pm. Accoridng to early reports two vehicles have crashed at US-23 and Pickaway crossing by Sheetz. One person has been reported hurt. A Medicare nurse is on the scene from a transport ambulance that was traveling through to help the injured while local emergency crews arrive at the scene.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
Fox 19

Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man dies after being pinned under lawnmower in Pataskala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was pinned by his lawnmower in a creek bed Saturday evening, according to Pataskala police. Police officers, firefighters and medics were called to a home on Highland Hollow Drive around 7 p.m. for a report of an overturned lawnmower in a ravine.
PATASKALA, OH

