Santa Clarita Named Finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. Santa Clarita is one of nine cities selected throughout Los Angeles County as a finalist for...
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
Training will be held from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., in which deputies will participate in various active shooter scenarios with the use of simulation rounds. School is not in session for the day. Please avoid the area. Only designated personnel will be allowed on campus. Active shooter drills...
Santa Clarita Unveils ARTober Lineup
Join the city of Santa Clarita and explore your creative side this ARTober in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month. Every October, the city celebrates ARTober by offering residents free arts programs, workshops and activities. Throughout ARTober, residents will have the opportunity to partake in a variety of themed...
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation. Real Way Foundation’s mission is to help those afflicted with personal and financial hardship to regain control of their lives by assisting them in re-entering the workforce and taking steps forward to support themselves.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event is scheduled at the city of La Mirada Resource Center, 13710 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA...
Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober
Each year, the city turns October into ARTober – delivering unique and enriching arts events that benefit everyone, from those discovering art for the first time to the career artist preparing for their next gallery opening. I encourage everyone to get their creative juices flowing with the Daily Art Challenge. Each day in ARTober, visit SantaClaritaArts.com to get the daily prompt. Follow the prompt, create something amazing and then post your submission to social media. When you do, be sure to tag the Santa Clarita Arts social media account (ArtsInSCV) and use #SCVARTober2022 in your caption. This is a great way to share your art with others in the community, and the three artists who complete the most prompts in ARTober will receive a special prize.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”. “Whether in a parking lot, crosswalk, or sidewalk, we are all pedestrians...
