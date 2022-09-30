Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge moves into eternity with 62nd home run to break AL record
Aaron Judge put a definitive stamp on one of the great single-season performances by any hitter in baseball history on Tuesday night, smashing his 62nd home run of the year to eclipse Roger Maris’s long-standing American League record and topple one of the most hallowed numbers in all of sports.
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record
Aaron Judge has hit his 62nd home run of the season to break Roger Maris' American League record
