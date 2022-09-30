Read full article on original website
Ohio AG: Cincinnati business owner ordered to pay penalty for illegal waste dumping
COLUMBUS — A Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard waste at three sites, and may have polluted the Little Miami River, has been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $550,000 and, “clean up his mess,” according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati business man receives more than $500,000 fine for illegal dumping
CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday, a Cincinnati business owner who used his four companies to illegally discard has been fined more than $500,000. According to the announcement, Douglas Evans through Evans Landscaping and three other businesses he owns, violated Ohio laws regulating disposal of solid...
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson criminal case no longer on court website after she requests to seal it
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County judge has apparently granted Skylar Richardson’s request to seal all records related to her criminal case, including her 2017 aggravated murder indictment accusing her of killing her baby and 2019 conviction for abusing it. Her case is no longer found on the...
How many downtown office workers are gone for good?
Three years ago, downtown had a daytime population of more than 64,000. Now, it has more than 2.5 million square feet of unused office space.
Fox 19
Bond reduced for accused rapist prompts push for change from Hamilton County prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge’s decision to lower the bond for an accused rapist prompted a strong response from Prosecutor Joe Deters. Monday’s comments from the Hamilton County prosecutor are in reference to Wallace Jones’ bond being reduced from $200,000 to now 10 percent of $150,000.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - The teen driver charged in last week’s crash that killed one University of Cincinnati student and injured another was previously charged in a police pursuit last year that sent a Boone County sheriff’s deputy to the hospital. Both incidents involved stolen cars, and in both...
Fox 19
Dates to close Costco Springdale location, open Liberty Township store set: Report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier. The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale...
Police find $7k worth of meth, heroin, and crack in Ohio home
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large quantities of drugs at a home in Portsmouth. According to a release from the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 1800 block of Mabert Rd. They say they found 24 grams of suspected […]
lovelandmagazine.com
Emergency Rental Assistance available in Clermont County
Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County residents under 85% area median income who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments can get financial help. (Area median income for a family of one is $48,350; family of four is $69,050.) The Board of County Commissioners approved a Clermont County...
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
Hurricane Ian: Cincinnati natives survey damage, start cleanup on Florida home
A Cincinnati couple are returning to Florida to survey the damage on their home after evacuating to the Tri-State.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Harrison. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Man accused of exposing himself to 3 kids outside OTR gas station
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself to three kids outside an Over-the-Rhine gas station. A mother went to the Shell station on E. Liberty Street to fill up her van with gas, Cincinnati police explained. When she went inside to pay,...
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19
State auditor withdraws findings for recovery against North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - Last month, State Auditor Keith Faber’s office announced North College Hill officials must repay more than $1,700 from six credit card transactions that could not be substantiated as proper public disbursements. On Thursday, the state auditor did a rare about-face, announcing his office...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton bar owner says city's new smoking ban unfairly targets her business
DAYTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky city is taking a hard stance against smoking in enclosed public places and work spaces. Dayton is joining the list of other Kentucky communities that have enacted comprehensive smoke-free ordinances. What You Need To Know. The city of Dayton became the 42nd Kentucky...
WLWT 5
17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student in stolen car appears in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati in a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Cincinnati police said the 17-year-old drove into two 18-year-old women on Jefferson Avenue last week. One of the victims died from her injuries. Police said that...
