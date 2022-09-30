Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WCVB
Find Shayna's buried treasure, admire the art of sgraffito, enjoy a show at the Latchis Theatre
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fun and games are not just for kids –a clay artist and writer couple hide treasures and create goofy events under the name of a pretend university. Also, go inside an art deco theater and hotel that has played an important role in the community for many decades.
WCVB
Cravings at Colonial Spa in Wakefield scoops up a special treat for those with dairy allergies
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cravings at Colonial Spa in Wakefield is scooping up a special treat for those who say no to dairy – soft serve that’s dairy free. Owner Samantha Chaput uses a coconut milk soft serve base. She uses a rector machine to mix in a wide range of flavors, from cookies and candy to fruit and nuts. There are dozens of flavors on the menu.
WCVB
Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse
SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
WCVB
Sweet treats free from nuts and gluten draw crowds at Monumental Market and Sweet Sense
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Monumental Market in Jamaica Plain has a unique lineup of offerings: coffee from El Columbiano Coffee, music from Light of Day Records, and nut-free baked goods from Lavender Bee Baking Company. Kelsey Munger owns Lavender Bee Baking Company and has a nut allergy herself. She says all of Monumental Market is free from peanuts and tree nuts.
WCVB
Free from alcohol: Harpoon Brewery and Raising the Bar create non-alcoholic beverages in place of traditional spirits
NEEDHAM, Mass. — While beer aficionados may scoff at the idea of a non-alcoholic beer, the folksat Harpoon Brewery hope you will keep an open mind about their new offering Open League. Harpoon director of quality Jaime Schier says the recipe is designed for maximum flavor and minimal alcohol – 0.05%.
WCVB
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
WCVB
Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83
BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
WCVB
Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town
HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
WCVB
Explosive detection K-9 participates in annual animal blessing at Old North Church
BOSTON — Pet owners brought their furry friends to Boston's North End on Sunday for an annual Blessing of the Animals. This year's blessing included Oscar, an 8-year-old yellow Labrador who works as an Explosive Detection K9 for the National Park Service. The Annual Blessing of the Animals is...
WCVB
New mural at Logan Airport honors Tuskegee Airman from Massachusetts
BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport will now see a mural honoring a local hero and his role in the historic Tuskegee Airmen unit. Brig. Gen. Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., a 95-year-old Roxbury native, is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
WCVB
Reducing waste: HandUp in New Bedford recycles and upcycles mattresses
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cotton, foam, and steel make up 75% of a mattress’s weight. HandUp sells those materials to other companies that will reuse them. Foam ultimately becomes carpet padding. Cotton will be ground up to make filling for items including pet beds. About 5% of the mattresses HandUp receives are gently used. The company cleans, sanitizes, and re-sells them.
WCVB
Petrifying property: New England property listing features slasher film character Michael Myers
WEARE, N.H. — A man wearing a Michael Myers costume from the "Halloween" movie franchise is in the listing pictures of a Weare, New Hampshire home. The scary movie villain makes a cameo in the listing pictures for a home on Guys Lane. Realtor Tommy Bolduc said he and...
WCVB
Ed Sheeran announces Gillette Stadium date in 2023 stadium tour
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music superstar Ed Sheeran is planning to bring the North American leg of his "Mathematics" tour to Massachusetts. The Grammy-winner will perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 1, alongside special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. This is Sheeran's first stadium tour since 2018 when...
WCVB
On camera: Bear spotted in downtown Mansfield
Viewer Chandler Frost sent us this video of a bear was wandering around his back door around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. This is a busy time of year for bear sightings -- as they seek out food ahead of hibernation.
WCVB
Kids at center of Maine Amber Alert found safe; mother arrested in Massachusetts
An Amber Alert for two young children from Maine was canceled and their mother is in custody in Massachusetts, Maine State Police said. Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock. Officials said they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Police said officers...
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
WCVB
Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts
LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...
WCVB
Teen accused of shooting classmate at Boston's Jeremiah E. Burke High School to face judge
Students returning to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Wednesday after a student was shot by a classmate were met with an increased police presence, as well as top city and school officials. The suspect will be arraigned Wednesday in the Juvenile Division of Boston Municipal Court...
WCVB
Boston police identify man shot, killed in Roxbury last week
A man who was shot and killed in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood last week has been identified. First responders were called to 625 Shawmut Ave. in the city's Roxbury neighborhood at about 6:05 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person shot. Responding officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston,...
WCVB
Celtics star Jaylen Brown surprises students at Boston school with free backpacks, shirts
BOSTON — The students at a Boston middle school received a big surprise Tuesday afternoon, a visit from Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Some of the students at the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy, a public charter school in Dorchester, knew something was up when they saw a large trailer pull up outside.
