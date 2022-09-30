ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Lantern room to be removed from historic Massachusetts lighthouse

SCITUATE, Mass. — Crews will remove the lantern room from one of the oldest lighthouses in the United States, which is located along the South Shore of Massachusetts. Town officials in Scituate announced Tuesday that contractor Cenaxo LLC will begin preparing the Scituate Lighthouse lantern room for removal on Wednesday ahead of the actual removal Thursday morning.
SCITUATE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
City
Needham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Acton, MA
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83

BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Gay Men#Havingfun#Performance Info#Anniversaries#The Discovery Museum
WCVB

New mural at Logan Airport honors Tuskegee Airman from Massachusetts

BOSTON — Travelers passing through Boston Logan International Airport will now see a mural honoring a local hero and his role in the historic Tuskegee Airmen unit. Brig. Gen. Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse Jr., a 95-year-old Roxbury native, is one of the last surviving members of the unit, which was the first group of all-Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Reducing waste: HandUp in New Bedford recycles and upcycles mattresses

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cotton, foam, and steel make up 75% of a mattress’s weight. HandUp sells those materials to other companies that will reuse them. Foam ultimately becomes carpet padding. Cotton will be ground up to make filling for items including pet beds. About 5% of the mattresses HandUp receives are gently used. The company cleans, sanitizes, and re-sells them.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
WCVB

Ed Sheeran announces Gillette Stadium date in 2023 stadium tour

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music superstar Ed Sheeran is planning to bring the North American leg of his "Mathematics" tour to Massachusetts. The Grammy-winner will perform at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 1, alongside special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. This is Sheeran's first stadium tour since 2018 when...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

On camera: Bear spotted in downtown Mansfield

Viewer Chandler Frost sent us this video of a bear was wandering around his back door around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. This is a busy time of year for bear sightings -- as they seek out food ahead of hibernation.
MANSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts

LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...
LUNENBURG, MA
WCVB

Boston police identify man shot, killed in Roxbury last week

A man who was shot and killed in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood last week has been identified. First responders were called to 625 Shawmut Ave. in the city's Roxbury neighborhood at about 6:05 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person shot. Responding officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy