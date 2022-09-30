Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Explains What's Been Going Well For Him At The Plate
A few weeks ago, Bellinger's hitting was still worrisome headed into the postseason but it seems like the former All-Star slugger is coming back to life finally.
With the NL East title all but lost after a weekend sweep by the Braves, the Mets have problems as the postseason nears
ATLANTA – Before the weekend that would effectively settle the National League East, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso considered whether he had ever played in a series with so much at stake. Since his debut in 2019, the Mets have not made the postseason, finishing at least nine games back every year, and so this would surely be the biggest of his MLB career. Twice he led his Florida Gators to the College World Series.
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves stay on top: The battle for the NL East isn't over | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry break down the Atlanta Braves and the NY Mets series after the Braves sweep the Mets and manage to stay on top in the NL East! The battle continues for the number 2 seed continues into the final series of the regular season!
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
Atlanta Braves sweep New York Mets, Braves have 2 game lead in NL East.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves defeated the New York Mets 5-3 in the series finale Sunday night to sweep the series. Atlanta secured a 2 game lead over the Mets for first place in the NL East division. Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game,...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live on Oct 2
On Oct 2 at 7:08 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV,...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Phillies finally back in playoffs; Braves give Mets some hope (10/4/22)
When the Seattle Mariners clinched an AL Wild Card last weekend to earn a postseason berth for the first time in 21 years, the Philadelphia Phillies’ decade-long drought became the longest in the majors. Three days later, the Phillies are in, too. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
MLB・
Obvious reason proves Eagles might be overrated despite undefeated start
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, but does that also make them the biggest Super Bowl threat?. The Eagles remain perfect. Four wins. Zero losses. They are the only team in the NFL without a smudge on their resume. It hasn’t always been pretty. In Week 1, the Eagles gave up an early lead to the Lions before quickly bouncing back—but not without giving up garbage points in the fourth quarter to narrow the score.
batterypower.com
Bryce Elder, Braves look to clinch NL East Monday against Marlins
Needing just one win for a fifth consecutive NL East title, the Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves are riding high after sweeping the Mets in a three-game series at Truist Park over the weekend. Atlanta defeated Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on back-to-back days and then knocked off Christ Bassitt in the finale Wednesday.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami Heat: Biggest question for Tyler Herro entering 2022-23 Season
As the Miami Heat prepare to embark upon their coming season, they, first, had to take care of a bit of in-house business. One of the biggest pieces of that business was getting Tyler Herro locked into a deal that keeps him in Miami, hopefully, for the foreseeable future. Getting...
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
MLB games today: Aaron Judge pursues 62nd home run on Tuesday
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. MLB games today: October
NFL・
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0