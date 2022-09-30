ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Winner of 'The Pitch' announced Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The winner of “The Pitch” was announced on Monday. Pearson Davis, the owner of Humble Roots Candle Company, was announced as the winner. The annual competition pits entrepreneurs against one another in the hopes of getting their businesses off the ground. Four finalists pitched...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

S.A.F.E. Paint Tupelo Purple event

October is domestic violence month and S.A.F.E. is doing what they can to raise awareness. S.A.F.E. brings awareness to domestic violence awareness month with “Paint the Town Purple” event. Domestic violence is an issue impacting families across the country including Mississippi. More than 10 million people in the...
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
NEWTON, MS
wtva.com

Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
Tupelo, MS
Lifestyle
Tupelo, MS
Pets & Animals
City
Tupelo, MS
wtva.com

Bandit the cat foils attempted armed robbers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One 20-pound feline is credited with stopping an armed robbery at her Belden home recently. "She recognized I needed to get up and the two gentlemen, who were in their 20's, were right there, outside the sliding door, " explained Dr. William Everitt. That's how it...
TUPELO, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Truck stolen in Jumpertown following test drive

JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A test drive in Prentiss County ended with the theft of a pickup truck on Sept. 17. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman traveled to the victim’s home to test drive the truck. The victim lives along Highway 4 west of Jumpertown.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
STARKVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time

A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Fishing trip ended deadly after a Columbus man fell into the water

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trip turned tragic when a Columbus man fell into the water and was swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Roundtable in Tupelo discussed school safety measures

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - School safety is as important now as it's ever been. State Sen. Chad McMahan and local school leaders held a roundtable discussion on Monday to look at ways to provide additional layers of safety on campuses. They talked about safety measures such as protective screens that...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

A family in the Caledonia area gives back to kids in the community

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- A family in Caledonia gives back to their community this weekend by providing students with new tools to express themselves. “She was very excited when she got that call I gotta tell you,” said Winters. A call that could change the future for some art students...
CALEDONIA, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi University for Women considers rebranding

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Forty years after Mississippi University for Women started enrolling men, its president says the school should consider choosing a more inclusive name. Previous attempts to remove “women” from the name, including the most recent one in 2009, have brought strong backlash from alumni of the school, nicknamed the W. Men make […]
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Trio charged with armed robbery in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An armed robbery in Oxford landed three men behind bars. According to Oxford Police, the incident happened on Sept. 29 at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. This led to the arrests of Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville; Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford; and Tycarious...
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS

