Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
Winner of 'The Pitch' announced Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The winner of “The Pitch” was announced on Monday. Pearson Davis, the owner of Humble Roots Candle Company, was announced as the winner. The annual competition pits entrepreneurs against one another in the hopes of getting their businesses off the ground. Four finalists pitched...
wtva.com
S.A.F.E. Paint Tupelo Purple event
October is domestic violence month and S.A.F.E. is doing what they can to raise awareness. S.A.F.E. brings awareness to domestic violence awareness month with “Paint the Town Purple” event. Domestic violence is an issue impacting families across the country including Mississippi. More than 10 million people in the...
WTOK-TV
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
wtva.com
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Bandit the cat foils attempted armed robbers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One 20-pound feline is credited with stopping an armed robbery at her Belden home recently. "She recognized I needed to get up and the two gentlemen, who were in their 20's, were right there, outside the sliding door, " explained Dr. William Everitt. That's how it...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
wtva.com
S.A.F.E. brings awareness to domestic violence awareness month with “Paint the Town Purple” event
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Domestic violence is an issue impacting families across the country including Mississippi. More than 10 million people in the U.S. are abused by a partner or spouse each year. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month that is important to many people and their families. Paint the...
wtva.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
Truck stolen in Jumpertown following test drive
JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A test drive in Prentiss County ended with the theft of a pickup truck on Sept. 17. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman traveled to the victim’s home to test drive the truck. The victim lives along Highway 4 west of Jumpertown.
wtva.com
Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
hottytoddy.com
Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
wtva.com
Fishing trip ended deadly after a Columbus man fell into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trip turned tragic when a Columbus man fell into the water and was swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Roundtable in Tupelo discussed school safety measures
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - School safety is as important now as it's ever been. State Sen. Chad McMahan and local school leaders held a roundtable discussion on Monday to look at ways to provide additional layers of safety on campuses. They talked about safety measures such as protective screens that...
wcbi.com
A family in the Caledonia area gives back to kids in the community
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- A family in Caledonia gives back to their community this weekend by providing students with new tools to express themselves. “She was very excited when she got that call I gotta tell you,” said Winters. A call that could change the future for some art students...
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Mississippi University for Women considers rebranding
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Forty years after Mississippi University for Women started enrolling men, its president says the school should consider choosing a more inclusive name. Previous attempts to remove “women” from the name, including the most recent one in 2009, have brought strong backlash from alumni of the school, nicknamed the W. Men make […]
Mississippi man dies after falling in water during afternoon fishing trip
A fishing trip turned tragic when a Mississippi man fell into the water and was swept away by the currents at the Columbus Lock and Dam. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Anderson Tate, 62, of Columbus was fishing with a friend on the west bank of the lock and dam Friday evening when the accident occurred.
wtva.com
Trio charged with armed robbery in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An armed robbery in Oxford landed three men behind bars. According to Oxford Police, the incident happened on Sept. 29 at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. This led to the arrests of Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville; Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford; and Tycarious...
actionnews5.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
WLBT
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
Comments / 0