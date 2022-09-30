ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian aftermath reminiscent of Colorado Springs’ role in helping Hurricane Katrina victims in 2005

By Scott Harrison
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With experts calling Hurricane Ian the worst to hit the U.S. since Katrina in 2005, many of us are remembering the active role the city took in welcoming Katrina evacuees.

Estimates are that several hundred people came here as part of a relief effort organized by some local leaders and support organizations; buses were sent to Houston, Texas to transport victims who needed temporary assistance or who lost everything and wanted to start over.

An intake center was set up in a vacant building -- now a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic facility -- near America the Beautiful Park that offered showers, cots to sleep on, meals, and counseling on finding jobs and housing.

Most of those evacuees eventually returned to the Gulf Coast and an unspecified number remain here.

So far, no area grassroots volunteer relief effort for Ian has been announced, but the local Red Cross has sent volunteers and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) has sent a 13-member team of public safety professionals to help receive and distribute supplies.

One woman who isn't paying much attention to Ian is Tricellea Washington, who came to Colorado Springs with 16 relatives a year ago when their Louisiana homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ida.

Washington brought her family to the city because she also had a home destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and was impressed with the relief effort organized by local leaders to help her and other victims.

However, the city did not organize a similar effort for Ida evacuees, so the family struggled for several months to find food, housing and employment.

Finally, this summer the family received a housing voucher from the nonprofit organization Homeward Pikes Peak , while living in the now-closed Family Promise shelter on South Nevada Avenue.

"I got it right after a story KRDO did about us staying there," Washington said. ""The house is beautiful. It's six bedrooms, five bathrooms, four living rooms. It's a lot, but it's beautiful and we're grateful. We just need help getting furniture now."

She said that six of the original family members have either moved out on their own, or moved back to Louisiana.

"I'm not following Ian on the news because it brings back too many sad memories," she said. "I lost everything in those hurricanes. My advice (to the Ian victims) is to keep pushing and trust God. We did it, and that's all I can really say. Keep pushing All this stuff is replaceable, but your life isn't."

To help people affected by Hurricane Ian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation

The post Hurricane Ian aftermath reminiscent of Colorado Springs’ role in helping Hurricane Katrina victims in 2005 appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

