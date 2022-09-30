Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Critics say local utility’s carbon reduction plan doesn’t go far enoughJeremy BerenTempe, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Valley company donates thousands of bottles of water
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Access to fresh water is something many of us take for granted, but many unhoused people don’t have the access to water that they need. One Valley company called Kovach is donating thousands of bottles of water by distributing them through Chandler Police Department. Chandler PD posted on their social media platforms, “We would like to thank Kovach for the water donation. In the past two years, they have donated over 14,000 bottles of water to us.”
AZFamily
Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused. Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
AZFamily
Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.
AZFamily
Maricopa County boosts domestic violence survivor resources with $15 million in federal funds
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One in every three female murder victims and one in 20 male murder victims are killed by an intimate partner, according to a report by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. In the past year, Maricopa County has made a $15 million investment into domestic violence...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Not staying at her home, in her bed, possibly saved Samantha Cueva’s life. “If I were to be home, that night, I wouldn’t be alive standing here today,” Cueva said. On Saturday, a car plowed through Cueva's bedroom, ending up in the...
AZFamily
The Curated Casa features fabulous finds for your home, Airbnb, or business
MESA, AZ (The Curated Casa) - The Curated Casa in Mesa helps the community find furniture and home decor at discounted prices so people can furnish their homes, Airbnbs, or businesses on a budget. The mother-daughter duo behind The Curated Casa also supports other local small businesses in their store.
