Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Valley company donates thousands of bottles of water

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Access to fresh water is something many of us take for granted, but many unhoused people don’t have the access to water that they need. One Valley company called Kovach is donating thousands of bottles of water by distributing them through Chandler Police Department. Chandler PD posted on their social media platforms, “We would like to thank Kovach for the water donation. In the past two years, they have donated over 14,000 bottles of water to us.”
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused. Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.
PHOENIX, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
themesatribune.com

County pound poster dog’s death suggests problems

Rookie was the face of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s part in a national campaign early this year as it tried to ease overcrowding at its Phoenix and Mesa shelters. Described as “a giant pup who loves to run zoomies in the yard and play outside, but what...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
scottsdale.org

Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season

As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

The Curated Casa features fabulous finds for your home, Airbnb, or business

MESA, AZ (The Curated Casa) - The Curated Casa in Mesa helps the community find furniture and home decor at discounted prices so people can furnish their homes, Airbnbs, or businesses on a budget. The mother-daughter duo behind The Curated Casa also supports other local small businesses in their store.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses

It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Unattended children relocated with parents in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two children were found unattended near an apartment complex in Surprise Saturday morning, police said. Since posting the tweet, police confirmed that the kids were reunited with their parents. According to a post on the department's Twitter, the two kids were found near an apartment building...
SURPRISE, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KGUN 9

Scottsdale man convicted of $700,000 tax dodge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 34-year-old Ryan C. Patterson was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of Tax Evasion. Between the years 2014 and 2016 Patterson did not correctly report his income. According to The Department of Justice (DOJ), Patterson failed to report over 1.9 million in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Small survey shows some people not happy living here

Women, people of color and young adults aren’t as happy living in Scottsdale as other demographics because they feel a lower sense of community, see fewer opportunities to participate in community matters, and experience less openness and acceptance of diverse backgrounds. That was the message Kacey Short, a Harvard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Arcadia mom channels grief through her first book

Those with pets know how important they are to a family, and how heartbreaking it can be when they pass away. Arcadia mom Claudia Teetsel and her family experienced that sorrow after the death of their pup, Coco. “Our family got Coco back in 2009 – our first family pet....
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Walmart employee gets firearm pointed at them.

Maricopa Police are looking for a man suspected of pulling a gun on a Walmart employee Friday afternoon after the man was confronted about possible shoplifting at the store. According to officers, at about 2:50 p.m., the Walmart employee stopped the man at the store’s front door when the employee saw the man attempting to leave with about $25 in merchandise that he had not purchased.
northcentralnews.net

Trash and recycling day changes

October 2022 — In September, the City of Phoenix announced that to maximize efficiencies and customer service, the Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers.
PHOENIX, AZ

