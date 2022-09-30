ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What to know about self-loathing

Self-loathing is a constant belief or feeling of worthlessness, failure, inadequacy, and incompetence. People may feel they are not good enough and undeserving of anything good in life. Having feelings of self-doubt now and then is often not a cause of concern. For some people, though, these feelings and negative...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about diffuse axonal injury

Diffuse axonal injury (DAI) describes a type of traumatic brain injury (TBI). Specifically, it refers to the shearing of the brain’s long connecting nerve fibers, or axons. This can occur when the brain shifts and rotates inside the skull. This damage usually results in a coma and injury to many different parts of the brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for spinal arthritis?

Spinal arthritis is inflammation of the joints that make up the spine. This condition can cause pain and discomfort. Many types of medication are available that may help decrease pain and increase mobility. Arthritis is a group of conditions that affect the joints. In spinal arthritis, the facet and sacroiliac...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Others#General Health#Breath Test#Blood Test#Drugs
Medical News Today

What are uterine polyps, and what are the treatment options?

Uterine polyps are fleshy growths that appear on the inner lining of the uterus and extend into the cavity of the uterus. They are usually benign, but a small minority of them may be precancerous. Also called endometrial polyps, uterine polyps are small growths that are generally benign. However, they...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Long COVID: Scientists find 20 blood protein 'signatures' that may point to risk

Researchers examined the link between blood protein levels and long COVID incidence. They found that levels of certain blood proteins six weeks after contracting SARS-CoV-2 may predict long COVID risk. They noted that larger studies are needed to confirm their results. (WHO), long COVID is characterized by symptoms that occur...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Depression after COVID-19: What is the link?

Depression after COVID-19 is a common experience. Biological, psychological, and environmental factors may all contribute to the condition. In COVID-19 survivors, depression can occur after hospitalization, due to the stress of living during a pandemic, or as a symptom of long COVID. A 2021 review found significant rates of depression...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Does obesity have more to do with the brain than we initially thought?

Obesity is a risk factor for a number of leading causes of preventable, premature death. One-fifth of children in the United States are considered obese. New research in mice has shown that environmental and nutritional changes during pregnancy and early development can cause epigenetic changes in the area of the brain linked to food intake, activity, and metabolism in mice.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

LSD-like compounds may have antidepressant effect without hallucinations

Previous studies have shown that psychedelic drugs such as LSD (acid) and psilocybin (magic mushrooms) may potentially treat depression but can cause disturbing hallucinations in some cases. Researchers recently developed two novel compounds that target the same subtype of serotonin receptors as LSD and psilocybin but do not produce hallucinations.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Tinnitus and migraine: What is the link?

Tinnitus is a condition that causes a high-pitched ringing in the ears. Sometimes, it occurs at the same time as migraine, which is a neurological condition that can cause headaches, nausea, and sometimes, aura. Aura refers to sensory changes that some people with migraine experience as an episode begins. They...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy