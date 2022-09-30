ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs man charged in murder of cousin

By Sam Hartle
 4 days ago
A Blue Springs man is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his cousin early Thursday morning.

Jeffrey Ultican, 64, is charged in the shooting death of his cousin, Gregory Ultican, 61, at a home in the 600 block of SW 17th Street.

According to court documents , Jeffrey had allegedly recently been high on methamphetamines and was in a disagreement with his cousin.

When police showed up at the home around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, they located Gregory on a couch with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital.

During questioning with police, Jeffrey, who was taken into custody while police were initially at the scene, told detectives that Gregory had shot himself.

An eyewitness had previously informed detectives that Gregory was the alleged shooter.

Detectives ended their interview with Jeffrey, noting that he appeared to still be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

