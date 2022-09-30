ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony

By Katie Frazier
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but will be $10 on Friday due to the extra events.

This year is the first year with the new Father Bonilla in charge. This is also the first year celebrating Santa Teresita, a French Catholic nun who died in her early 20s in the 1800s. She was also known as the Little Flower of Jesus, which is what the local church is named after. On Saturday at 6 pm at the Bazaar, a special ceremony will take place, remembering her life and duty. ABC-7 was told it will be a very beautiful event for all ages.

With all that being said, come out to enjoy some fun in the sun at Little Flower Catholic Church located at 171 Polo Inn Road, El Paso, Texas 79915.

