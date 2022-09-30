ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hocus Pocus 2’: How to Watch the Spellbinding Sequel on Disney+

By Latifah Muhammad
 4 days ago

“I put a spell on you!” Spooky season is officially here with Hocus Pocus 2 premiering on Disney+ on Friday (Sept. 30).

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson in the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic. In Hocus Pocus 2 , the 17th century witches are resurrected after a teenager lights the Black Flame Candle for the first time in 29 years.

With the Sanderson sisters back in Salem and out for revenge, it’s up to three high schoolers to try and stop the ravenous siblings from wreaking havoc on Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froy Gutierrez, and Tony Hale. The film is produced by Lynn Harris, with original Hocus Pocus creator and producer David Kirschner, Ralph Winter (also from the original) and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers.

How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 arrived on Disney+ at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on Friday. The movie is streaming at no extra cost to subscribers.

Not subscribed? Disney+ is currently $7.99/month or $79.99 a year for commercial-free streaming. The Disney+ bundle, with and ESPN+ , starts at $13.99/month.

Disney+ $from $7.99/month Buy Now 1

Disney+ is the go-to-destination for exclusive content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Watch Dancing With the Stars , She-Hulk , Lightyear , Turning Red , Andor , Obi-Wan Kenobi , The Book of Boba Fett , High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and tons of other shows and movies.

The platform does not provide free trials, but Disney+ lets subscribers add multiple users to one account and allows up to four simultaneous streams. You can access Disney+ from your TV, phone, or computer and stream from outside of the U.S. with ExpressVPN .

Watch the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 below.

