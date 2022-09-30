Hundreds of new laws go into effect on Saturday

A 92-page list of the laws that go into effect tomorrow was published earlier this week by the Maryland General Assembly's Department of Legislative Services.

These include the expanded Move Over law , the new car seat law , a prohibition of declawing cats , a pre-trial release of defendant notification in Baltimore City law, the Child Interrogation Protection Act, a law allowing for name changes to marriage records, and a law prohibiting the marriage of those under the age of 17 .

You can find the full list of laws here: https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/Pubs/LegisLegal/2022rs-effective-dates-october.pdf