ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Hundreds of new laws go into effect on Saturday

By Amanda Engel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qK073_0iGxSFEp00

A 92-page list of the laws that go into effect tomorrow was published earlier this week by the Maryland General Assembly's Department of Legislative Services.

These include the expanded Move Over law , the new car seat law , a prohibition of declawing cats , a pre-trial release of defendant notification in Baltimore City law, the Child Interrogation Protection Act, a law allowing for name changes to marriage records, and a law prohibiting the marriage of those under the age of 17 .

You can find the full list of laws here: https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/Pubs/LegisLegal/2022rs-effective-dates-october.pdf

Comments / 19

AP_000208.2c34dbc54fcd42bfa652bd3ac7356eb9.0205
3d ago

We don’t need library full of laws made by our elected politicians What we need laws to be EnforcedSadly law makers are the number one law brakes

Reply
14
guest
3d ago

To think that we pay all these fools to create a ton of frivolous new laws that have little value and likely won’t be enforced. I would love to see how much one of these legislative sessions actually cost the taxpayers.

Reply
9
Ree Ree
3d ago

They need to make a law for these drivers that speed everywhere they go. that end up crashing into ppl and flipping over they should have a high cost to pay for car insurance. then let the ppl who drive respectfully pay low insurance cost. the ones who has reoccurring tickets license get taken for 30 days.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
shoredailynews.com

Virginia drivers need to be aware of a new Maryland law

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state’s Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#Maryland General Assembly#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Law
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hogan convenes meeting with supporters to discuss possible White House run

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov. Larry Hogan continues to take tentative steps toward seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. On Thursday evening, Hogan convened a meeting of about 50...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
collinsvilledailynews.com

Hundreds of Virginians have had firearms confiscated through red-flag laws

(The Center Square) – Hundreds of Virginians have had their guns confiscated from them through red-flag laws since those rules went into effect more than two years ago, according to data in the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Red-flag laws allow police to seize firearms from a person if a...
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1

New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
wypr.org

Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places

The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Election 2022 Profiles: Andy Harris and Heather Mizeur for U.S. House 1st District of Maryland

The Spy continues its informal series on profiling candidates running for office in 2022. Over the next eight months, we will be offering long-form interviews with those running for Maryland’s Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, MD Congressional District 1, State Delegate and Senate, as well as several local elections in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Proclaims October ‘Maryland Horse Month’

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month, recognizing the abundant economic, historic, recreational, and therapeutic contributions made by the state’s horse industry. “As the only state to host both a Triple Crown Race and two international 5-Star events, Maryland is proud to be a...
MARYLAND STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland early mail-in vote count moves forward

ANNAPOLIS – The Maryland State Board of Elections can begin counting early mail-in ballots Saturday following the Court of Special Appeals’ decision to deny Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox’s effort to halt the process. The board of elections asked the Montgomery County Circuit Court in August for...
MARYLAND STATE
wvtf.org

Va. News: Gun laws and driver's licenses

Over the past two years several thousand Virginians have received non-binary driver's licenses. And the City of Winchester has seen parts of its gun ordinance suspended by a judge pending a lawsuit. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy