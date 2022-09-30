ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Navy carrier Nimitz sidelined in San Diego as jet fuel contaminates drinking water

By Andrew Dyer
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A nuclear-powered aircraft carrier remains sidelined in San Diego because jet fuel got into its potable water supply, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

Five sailors have reported "health concerns" over the contaminated water, the Navy said.

"USS Nimitz (CVN 68) remains in port at Naval Air Station North Island testing and evaluating its potable water system to ensure the highest quality water is provided to the crew when the ship gets underway," Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a 3rd Fleet spokesperson, said in a statement.

Jet fuel was detected in the ship's potable water while it was operating off the Southern California coast on Sept. 16. The ship docked at North Island the next day and connected to San Diego's municipal water supply, which has been providing the ship with fresh water since.

Robertson said one of the ship's 26 potable water tanks was identified as the source of contamination. Three nearby tanks were also isolated as a precaution, he said.

More than 800,000 gallons of municipal water have been used so far in an effort to flush the fuel from the ship's system, Robertson said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Channel

Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kcrw.com

Not fixing damaged Amtrak line could bring problems to economy

This Friday, Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is suspending all service between Irvine and San Diego for emergency repairs in San Clemente. The year’s heavy rains and high surf severely impacted the track, which runs on the coastline. “The coast has been eroding for decades, so where you used to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
CBS 8

West Mission Bay Drive Bridge nearing completion

SAN DIEGO — "It takes a lot to put it up and a lot to put it down," said James Brown, an assistant civil engineer, who has been working on the constriction for the new West Mission Bay bridges for the past 4 and half years. The project started...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Navy#Water Systems#Nimitz#3rd Fleet
CBS 8

Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison

TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
LA MESA, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America

Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
San Diego weekly Reader

Imperial Beach says time's up for Miramar Mobile Home & RV Park

Imperial Beach has fought oil companies, cross border pollution, the San Diego Association of Governments – who's afraid of a mobile home park?. "We've gone out on a limb before," said Councilmember Ed Spriggs last week, as the city discussed what to do about the Miramar Mobile Home & RV Park, where tenants say they face unfair evictions and other problems like, for some, an unusual requirement to move out every six months for at least a few days.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day

The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSB Radio

Feds seize narcotics worth more than $4.1M in San Diego busts

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office thwarted nine separate narcotics smuggling attempts during the seven-day period ending Sept. 24. According to the agency, the estimated street value of the seizures totaled more than $4.1 million and included the following:. 105...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
58K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy