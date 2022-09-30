Vote Your Voice: Program expands with new grants to student organizations that support voting rights across the South

Read full article on original website
ecowatch.com
Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis
The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
sandiegocountynews.com
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education
Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
mississippifreepress.org
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike
Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
Mississippi fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited back to the state
A Mississippi man wanted on a drug charge and a Mississippi Department of Corrections violation has been arrested in Texas and transported back to the state. The Vicksburg Police Department has transported Marcus DeShawn Wilson, 34 of Vicksburg, from Tarrant County, Texas to the Warren County Jail. Wilson was arrested...
Report: Tate Reeves blocked money to help Jackson’s troubled water system years ago
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
Two Alabama men stole mail with illegal postal service key, feds allege
Two Alabama men were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges of possession of stolen mail and the unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. The charges were announced by announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division, and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.
Tuskegee outlasts Clark Atlanta in overtime thriller
Tuskegee University went toe-to-toe with former Clark Atlanta, coached by former TU head coach Willie Slater. The game was an instant classic. The post Tuskegee outlasts Clark Atlanta in overtime thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama Court of Appeals upholds former Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely's conviction
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was convicted of two felonies in 2021: Theft of Property in the First Degree and Use of Official or Office for Personal Gain. Now, the Alabama Court of Appeals has upheld that conviction. Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall said of...
Transitioning Out of Foster Care: Kids to Love opens cottages for girls aging out of the system
Kids to Love has taken the next step in supporting local kids in foster care. The organization celebrated the official opening of five cottages on Saturday, meant to house girls ages 20 to 25.
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
The FDA recently approved the selling of "over the counter" hearing aids: Here's what you need to know
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The FDA recently approved the selling of "over the counter" hearing aids. Almost 30 million adults in the US have some form of hearing loss. And this approval may make hearing aids more affordable and accessible. Hearing health professionals share about what those with hearing loss...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta tax preparer sentenced to prison for defrauding IRS with faked tax returns
ATLANTA - An Atlanta tax preparer will spend more than a year in prison for defrauding the IRS using fake tax returns for clients. According to the charges and information presented in court, 48-year-old Kyle Self ran a tax preparation business called DeKalb Tax Services LLC, also known as Tax Shield and Instant Tax.
WAAY-TV
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes
Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes. "So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who...
WAFF
Homeowners in Madison County see propery tax increase
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Over 190,000 bills are hitting mailboxes across Madison County pulling in roughly $340 million. That’s almost a $50 million increase from last year. Homeowner Missie Byrd is one of many who have seen a significant increase in their property taxes. She says increases like...
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
