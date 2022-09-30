TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Student-Athlete Academic Services Office of the Florida State Department of Athletics honored 39 student-athletes as Golden Torch Award winners in a ceremony during the Seminoles’ football game against Wake Forest on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The student-athletes with the highest GPA’s on their respective teams along with the men’s and women’s cross country teams were recognized during the presentation. Both cross country teams were honored for earning the highest cumulative GPA among the Seminoles’ 20 athletics teams.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO