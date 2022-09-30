Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Volleyball Gears Up for Key ACC Matchups
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team will continue their ACC season with two key matchups at home this week. The Seminoles will face rival Miami on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network before taking on Duke Friday night at 6:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. Admission to all home matches is free and the doors to Tully Gym will open one hour before first serve.
Jammie Robinson Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State safety Jammie Robinson was named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week Monday after recording 13 tackles and one quarterback hurry Saturday against No. 22 Wake Forest. Robinson’s 13 tackles were a season high and the most for a Seminole this season. The Cordele,...
W. Tennis: Seven Wins At Four In The Fall At Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala – Millie Bissett and Anna Arkadianou won both of their doubles matches and the Seminoles won four of their five singles matches on Day 2 of the Four in the Fall Tournament at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium. Bissett and Arkadianou, along with Alice Amendola and...
Seminoles Win Five-Set Thriller Over UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – It was all but easy, but the Florida State volleyball team (10-5, 2-2) used a dominating fifth set to defeat North Carolina (9-6, 1-3) 3-2 (25-17, 25-27, 25-22, 24-26, 15-5) Sunday afternoon at Carmichal Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Noles have now won three-straight matches against the Tar Heels dating back to the 2021 spring season.
Soccer Extends Win Streak to Seven After Win Over Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (8-0-2) extended its win streak to seven with a 1-0 win over Miami (3-5-2) in Coral Gables. The win extended the Seminoles’ unbeaten streak to 19, the second longest winning streak in school history. Florida State is also unbeaten through 10 games for the fifth time in school history.
Golden Torch Winners Honored For Academic Success
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Student-Athlete Academic Services Office of the Florida State Department of Athletics honored 39 student-athletes as Golden Torch Award winners in a ceremony during the Seminoles’ football game against Wake Forest on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The student-athletes with the highest GPA’s on their respective teams along with the men’s and women’s cross country teams were recognized during the presentation. Both cross country teams were honored for earning the highest cumulative GPA among the Seminoles’ 20 athletics teams.
Noles Fall to Wake Forest, 31-21
Wake Forest kicked a 27-yard field goal with 2:55 left to put the game out of reach as the the 22nd-ranked Demon Deacons churned out over 400 yards of total offense to hand No. 23 Florida State its first loss of the season 31-21 in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.
