MLB insider says ‘overwhelming expectation’ Tony La Russa won’t return as Chicago White Sox manager in 2023

By Matt Johnson
 4 days ago

Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf hired manager Tony La Russa in October 2020, bringing back the skipper he always regretted firing in 1986. As a disappointing MLB season draws to a close in Chicago, La Russa has likely coached his last MLB game.

Many viewed the White Sox as a lock for the MLB playoffs before the 2022 season began. One of the most talented rosters in baseball had all the pieces in place to challenge for a World Series title. Instead, injuries, underperforming and a series of bad decisions by La Russa proved costly.

Before stepping away from the team for medical reasons, La Russa already faced an uncertain future with the organization. Reports throughout the season hinted at issues in the clubhouse and baffling managerial decisions – La Russa twice intentionally walked a batter on a 1-2 count – raised further doubts regarding his abilities to handle the job in the modern era.

  • Tony La Russa record (2022): 77-79

However, La Russa always had unwavering support at the top. As Jeff Passan of ESPN reported in October 2020, Reinsdorf’s hiring of La Russa ruffled feathers with the organization. Many questioned the skipper’s ability to connect with young players, questioned if he could adapt to modern baseball after nine years away from the role and the hiring decision was made entirely by Reinsdorf.

The owner’s admission that he always regretted firing La Russa decades ago also raised concern. Injuries and poor performances from star players could have been cited as the rationale from Reinsdorf to not make a change of manager. Fortunately for fans in Chicago, it appears that won’t be the case.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic , the overwhelming expectation in MLB is that La Russa won’t return in 2023. While the team hasn’t made an official announcement, the belief is it will come shortly after the regular season concludes.

  • Tony La Russa career record: 2,898-2,513 in the regular season, 71-61 in the postseason

Chicago will have an easy out to explain the decision. La Russa’s health issues, which have kept him away from the dugout since he first went on medical leave, create an opportunity for medical retirement. Where the 77-year-old goes from there will be up to him.

While interim manager Miguel Cairo will likely be a candidate for the full-time role next season, the team’s performance under his direction will likely push the White Sox in another direction. If that happens, Bruce Bochy could emerge as a potential candidate with World Series experience. If Reinsdorf wants to target a manager who might be cheaper to hire, Astros’ bench coach Joe Espada or ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez could be intriguing options for the organization.

