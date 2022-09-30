Accident occurred Friday night north of Highway 46. – On Friday at approximately10:34 p.m., a 32-year-old male driver from San Luis Obispo was traveling in a Nissan northbound on Highway-101, north of Highway 46 at approximately 65 miles per hour. For undetermined reasons, he allowed his vehicle to drift to the left over the solid yellow line and onto the rumble strip. He then turned his wheel to the right, traveling across the northbound right-hand lane, and then entered the left-hand lane again, turning the vehicle back to the left, causing the vehicle to lose traction and slide towards the dirt shoulder.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO