San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles
A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.
North County Weather 10.04.2022
Sunny and warm, highs near 92 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny but a little warmer. High’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
Atascadero National Night Out 10.03.2022
Tomorrow night in Atascadero, it’s National Night Out for the Atascadero police force. National Night Out is tomorrow night from 5-7 in the Atascadero sunken gardens. It’s free and they usually have a lot of cool stuff on hand.
27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police
Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
National Night Out Tonight 10.04.2022
National Night Out to be celebrated from 5-7 this afternoon and evening in Atascadero. Atascadero city police and other first responders will be on hand for the event. Five to seven this afternoon and evening at the sunken gardens in downtown Atascadero. National Night Out.
Atascadero teen has been missing since Thursday. Did he leave home to join a local gang?
“I told the cops I’d do whatever it takes to bring him home,” the boy’s mom told The Tribune.
Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc
Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver arrested after high-speed chase on Highway 101 from Atascadero to SLO
Speeds exceeded 100 mph as Atascadero police pursued the driver.
October 2022
Protecting What Matters with Susan M. Blais and Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and…
Paso Robles City Council 10.03.2022
Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow night at the library conference room. The city council meeting begins at 6:30 tomorrow evening at the library conference room. You can hear the city council live here on KPRL.
Colony Days in Atascadero 10.03.2022
The Colony Day Parade returned to Atascadero Saturday. Thousands of people lined El Camino Real and crowded around the Sunken Garden to see floats, bands, old cars and other parade participants. Tent City was small this year, but coordinator Diane Greenaway plans to have Tent City return to its former...
Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc
On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
San Luis Obispo man dies after crash on Highway 101
The 32-year-old man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times.
Fatal Car Crash 10.03.2022
A 32-year old man died Friday night in a car crash on 101 in Paso Robles. The crash occurred around 10:35 Friday night. It was north of highway 46 west, the turn off to Cambria. The driver of a Nissan pathfinder left the road and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle struck a chain-link fence and rolled several times.
Paso Robles School District 10.03.2022
While Paso Robles school board debates the use of pronouns and how to accommodate trans sexual students, parents tell KPRL about the numerous fights which are breaking out at the high school. One grandmother, who is a retired school administrator, estimates there have been 10-15 fights at the high school...
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
'No evidence' Paul Flores murdered Kristin Smart, defense says during trial closing argument
“It’d be nice to just preserve this idea that everything was fine and (Kristin Smart) was angelic but the reality is she engaged in at-risk behavior,” Paul Flores’ defense attorney told jurors.
Man dies in single-vehicle accident on Highway 101
Accident occurred Friday night north of Highway 46. – On Friday at approximately10:34 p.m., a 32-year-old male driver from San Luis Obispo was traveling in a Nissan northbound on Highway-101, north of Highway 46 at approximately 65 miles per hour. For undetermined reasons, he allowed his vehicle to drift to the left over the solid yellow line and onto the rumble strip. He then turned his wheel to the right, traveling across the northbound right-hand lane, and then entered the left-hand lane again, turning the vehicle back to the left, causing the vehicle to lose traction and slide towards the dirt shoulder.
SLO man arrested for evading a peace officer and felony child endangerment
Atascadero police officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen white 2010 Honda Odyssey, and a vehicle pursuit ensued on Highway 101 with speeds exceeding 100 mph at times.
Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton
A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
