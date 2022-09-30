ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

kprl.com

North County Weather 10.04.2022

Sunny and warm, highs near 92 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny but a little warmer. High’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Atascadero National Night Out 10.03.2022

Tomorrow night in Atascadero, it’s National Night Out for the Atascadero police force. National Night Out is tomorrow night from 5-7 in the Atascadero sunken gardens. It’s free and they usually have a lot of cool stuff on hand.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

National Night Out Tonight 10.04.2022

National Night Out to be celebrated from 5-7 this afternoon and evening in Atascadero. Atascadero city police and other first responders will be on hand for the event. Five to seven this afternoon and evening at the sunken gardens in downtown Atascadero. National Night Out.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

October 2022

Protecting What Matters with Susan M. Blais and Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and…
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles City Council 10.03.2022

Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow night at the library conference room. The city council meeting begins at 6:30 tomorrow evening at the library conference room. You can hear the city council live here on KPRL.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Colony Days in Atascadero 10.03.2022

The Colony Day Parade returned to Atascadero Saturday. Thousands of people lined El Camino Real and crowded around the Sunken Garden to see floats, bands, old cars and other parade participants. Tent City was small this year, but coordinator Diane Greenaway plans to have Tent City return to its former...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Motorcyclists Airlifted to Hospital Following Collision in Lompoc

On 10-3-22, at 1439 hrs., officers were sent to a traffic collision involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N H St. Upon arriving, officers located two subjects that were down with injuries. LPD officers learned a motorcycle was splinting lanes while traffic was stopped. The...
LOMPOC, CA
kprl.com

Fatal Car Crash 10.03.2022

A 32-year old man died Friday night in a car crash on 101 in Paso Robles. The crash occurred around 10:35 Friday night. It was north of highway 46 west, the turn off to Cambria. The driver of a Nissan pathfinder left the road and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle struck a chain-link fence and rolled several times.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles School District 10.03.2022

While Paso Robles school board debates the use of pronouns and how to accommodate trans sexual students, parents tell KPRL about the numerous fights which are breaking out at the high school. One grandmother, who is a retired school administrator, estimates there have been 10-15 fights at the high school...
PASO ROBLES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paso Robles Daily News

Man dies in single-vehicle accident on Highway 101

Accident occurred Friday night north of Highway 46. – On Friday at approximately10:34 p.m., a 32-year-old male driver from San Luis Obispo was traveling in a Nissan northbound on Highway-101, north of Highway 46 at approximately 65 miles per hour. For undetermined reasons, he allowed his vehicle to drift to the left over the solid yellow line and onto the rumble strip. He then turned his wheel to the right, traveling across the northbound right-hand lane, and then entered the left-hand lane again, turning the vehicle back to the left, causing the vehicle to lose traction and slide towards the dirt shoulder.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into a bear in Templeton

A driver crashed into a bear on Highway 46 in the Templeton on Thursday evening injuring both the driver and the bear, according to the CHP. Shortly before 6 p.m., the driver was headed westbound on Highway 46 near Dover Canyon Road when a bear walked in front of the driver’s sedan. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.
TEMPLETON, CA

