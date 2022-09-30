Read full article on original website
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
'Amsterdam' star Mike Myers credits Chicago improv teacher for movie successes
Comedic actor Mike Myers opens up about his upcoming movie "Amsterdam," and who he credits for some of his famous skills.
Goodwill launches online venture GoodwillFinds
Secondhand shopping received a digital jolt Tuesday when Goodwill launched GoodwillFinds, its first dedicated online marketplace. According to The Associated Press, GoodwillFinds will make roughly 100,000 donated clothing, toys and houseware items available for online purchase, while expanding the 120-year-old nonprofit’s internet presence that was previously limited to auction sites like ShopGoodwill.com or individual stores selling donations online via eBay and Amazon.
35 "Hocus Pocus 2" Details And Brilliant Callbacks That Prove This Is A Pretty Awesome Sequel
I cannot believe we get to hear Sarah Sanderson flying and shouting "Amok, Amok, Amok" in the year 2022.
