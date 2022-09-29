ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

SPRINGFIELD WINS FIFTH IN A ROW

YOUNGSTOWN OH- The two teams in this Saturday matinee matchup came in on different sides of the momentum spectrum. Mooney had a couple of tough games in row, and Springfield came in on a 4 game winning streak. In three hard fought sets, it was the Tigers that kept their momentum going with a sweep. (25-21 25-23 25-20)
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen

Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
SIDNEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenton, OH
City
Van Wert, OH
City
Saint Marys, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Kenton, OH
Sports
Saint Marys, OH
Sports
kentonathletics.com

Cats travel to #6 Lexington and fall 2-1 in a terrific battle!

Kenton traveled to 6th state ranked Lexington and came up just short in their upset bid with a 2-1 loss. The teams battled in an evenly contested match until about 8 minutes left in the half when Lexington scored to go up 1-0 at the half. The match would stay 1-0 until Lexington scored with 6 minutes left. Kenton would answer with 2 minutes left off a corner kick from Colby Quay found the head of Joel Bowman to cut the deficit to 2-1. That was as close as the Wildcats would get. The Minutemen outshot Kenton 9-6 in the contest and MJ Coulson recorded 7 saves in goal for the Cats. This was a back and forth contest with end to end action at both ends of the field.
KENTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Football: Sidney offense shines in 56-26 win over West Carrollton

SIDNEY — The celebrations started at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday well before kickoff and lasted until the stadium cleared. Sidney matched its highest scoring total in the last three seasons in a 56-26 victory over West Carrollton and broke a two-game losing streak by winning the Miami Valley League Valley Division contest.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Longtime Coldwater High School baseball coach dies

COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Lou Brunswick has passed away at the age of 93, according to Coldwater Athletic Director Eric Goodwin. He is the second Coldwater coach to pass away in less than two weeks. Brian Harlamert passed away at the age...
COLDWATER, OH
WDTN

Centerville hosting annual Fall Fest event

CENTERVILE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Centerville is hosting a free annual family-friendly event on Sunday. According to a release from Centerville, the Fall Fest will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stubbs park, located at 255 W. Spring Valley Road in Centerville. Vendor Village shopping will start […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Varsity Volleyball#Wildcats#St Mary
Sidney Daily News

Fundraiser to assist Berning family

SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Clouds and gusty winds from Ian will impact the Miami Valley today

Ian continues to weaken and slow down in it’s progression northward today. Clouds from Ian have moved over the Ohio Valley. Rain from the tropical system should stay mainly to our east. If you are traveling to Columbus there may be some showers from Ian that could impact the OSU game this afternoon. Our eastern counties have a low chance of being on the edge of the shower activity.
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident

A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
HUNTSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Lima News

Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
OHIO STATE
Bellefontaine Examiner

3Es explored at Logan County College Day

Though officially focused on education beyond high school, the 41st annual Logan County College Day had something for all seniors, regardless of their future plans. Organizer Karen Sorreles, youth development liaison with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, said, “This is part of our 3E initiative—making sure every student is enrolled, enlisted or employed when they leave high school.” With that in mind, the event, which was once again hosted in the Benjamin Logan High School gymnasium, included representatives from 74 colleges plus military branches and two businesses that offer tuition reimbursement to employees—Marker, Inc., and Mary Rutan Hospital. Students also had an option to hear from a panel of speakers and participate in a short question-and-answer session. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest

MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
MINSTER, OH
Lima News

Allen County Farm Park hosts pioneer life demonstrations

LIMA — For one afternoon, life at the Allen County Farm Park on Slabtown Road was more about hand-powered cider presses than handheld cell phones. The park was the site of early-1800s re-enactors Sunday. There were demonstrations on food preservation, food preparation and the use of various herbs. Meat...
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy