kentonathletics.com
Girls 8th Grade Volleyball falls to Bath on Thursday 2 – 0
The Lady Wildcats played a scrappy Bath team and played just as intense, but fell to the Bath Wildcats 18-25, 22-25. Kenton finishes a long 4 game week with a Saturday match at Elgin. 7th grade game will begin at 10:00am.
peakofohio.com
Chiefs roll Shawnee; Pirates win 5th straight; Friday night football scores
Here’s what happened Friday night in high school football. Chiefs QB Tavien St. Clair had a huge night. He went 25-29 for 412 yards (BHS single-game record) and threw for 7 TDs (a single-game record). Lehman Catholic (2-5) 14. Riverside (5-2) 37. QB Myles Platfoot threw for 2 TDs...
ysnlive.com
SPRINGFIELD WINS FIFTH IN A ROW
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The two teams in this Saturday matinee matchup came in on different sides of the momentum spectrum. Mooney had a couple of tough games in row, and Springfield came in on a 4 game winning streak. In three hard fought sets, it was the Tigers that kept their momentum going with a sweep. (25-21 25-23 25-20)
Sidney Daily News
Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen
Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
kentonathletics.com
Cats travel to #6 Lexington and fall 2-1 in a terrific battle!
Kenton traveled to 6th state ranked Lexington and came up just short in their upset bid with a 2-1 loss. The teams battled in an evenly contested match until about 8 minutes left in the half when Lexington scored to go up 1-0 at the half. The match would stay 1-0 until Lexington scored with 6 minutes left. Kenton would answer with 2 minutes left off a corner kick from Colby Quay found the head of Joel Bowman to cut the deficit to 2-1. That was as close as the Wildcats would get. The Minutemen outshot Kenton 9-6 in the contest and MJ Coulson recorded 7 saves in goal for the Cats. This was a back and forth contest with end to end action at both ends of the field.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney offense shines in 56-26 win over West Carrollton
SIDNEY — The celebrations started at Sidney Memorial Stadium on Friday well before kickoff and lasted until the stadium cleared. Sidney matched its highest scoring total in the last three seasons in a 56-26 victory over West Carrollton and broke a two-game losing streak by winning the Miami Valley League Valley Division contest.
Longtime Coldwater High School baseball coach dies
COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Lou Brunswick has passed away at the age of 93, according to Coldwater Athletic Director Eric Goodwin. He is the second Coldwater coach to pass away in less than two weeks. Brian Harlamert passed away at the age...
Centerville hosting annual Fall Fest event
CENTERVILE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Centerville is hosting a free annual family-friendly event on Sunday. According to a release from Centerville, the Fall Fest will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stubbs park, located at 255 W. Spring Valley Road in Centerville. Vendor Village shopping will start […]
elisportsnetwork.com
College football rankings: Ohio State leaps Georgia to nab No. 1 spot
Week 5 of the college football season was filled with excitement, highlighted by Michigan’s win over Iowa. Here are the top plays! ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
WDTN
Clouds and gusty winds from Ian will impact the Miami Valley today
Ian continues to weaken and slow down in it’s progression northward today. Clouds from Ian have moved over the Ohio Valley. Rain from the tropical system should stay mainly to our east. If you are traveling to Columbus there may be some showers from Ian that could impact the OSU game this afternoon. Our eastern counties have a low chance of being on the edge of the shower activity.
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
Lima News
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
Bellefontaine Examiner
3Es explored at Logan County College Day
Though officially focused on education beyond high school, the 41st annual Logan County College Day had something for all seniors, regardless of their future plans. Organizer Karen Sorreles, youth development liaison with Midwest Regional Educational Service Center, said, “This is part of our 3E initiative—making sure every student is enrolled, enlisted or employed when they leave high school.” With that in mind, the event, which was once again hosted in the Benjamin Logan High School gymnasium, included representatives from 74 colleges plus military branches and two businesses that offer tuition reimbursement to employees—Marker, Inc., and Mary Rutan Hospital. Students also had an option to hear from a panel of speakers and participate in a short question-and-answer session. (EXAMINER PHOTO | SHARYN KOPF)
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
Dave Chappelle announces ‘last comedy shows of the season’ in Yellow Springs
Currently, Chappelle is booked for four sold-out shows at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California, according to Ticketmaster.
KRMG
Man dies while in school drop-off line in elementary school in Ohio, found hours later
Man dies while in school drop-off line in elementary school in Ohio, found hours later According to news outlets, Dale Garrett walked his girlfriend’s grandson and then returned to his vehicle on Sept. 19. (NCD)
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Lima News
Allen County Farm Park hosts pioneer life demonstrations
LIMA — For one afternoon, life at the Allen County Farm Park on Slabtown Road was more about hand-powered cider presses than handheld cell phones. The park was the site of early-1800s re-enactors Sunday. There were demonstrations on food preservation, food preparation and the use of various herbs. Meat...
