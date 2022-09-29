Kenton traveled to 6th state ranked Lexington and came up just short in their upset bid with a 2-1 loss. The teams battled in an evenly contested match until about 8 minutes left in the half when Lexington scored to go up 1-0 at the half. The match would stay 1-0 until Lexington scored with 6 minutes left. Kenton would answer with 2 minutes left off a corner kick from Colby Quay found the head of Joel Bowman to cut the deficit to 2-1. That was as close as the Wildcats would get. The Minutemen outshot Kenton 9-6 in the contest and MJ Coulson recorded 7 saves in goal for the Cats. This was a back and forth contest with end to end action at both ends of the field.

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO