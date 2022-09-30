ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Sep 30

By Maria Loreto
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Blonde (Netflix)


After much anticipation, discussion, and controversy, Ana de Armas ’ “Blonde” is finally on Netflix. The film is an alternate take on Marilyn Monroe ’s life, based on the famous Joyce Carol Oates novel . While critics are torn on the film – some calling out its misogyny and others its technical prowess – the role is de Armas’s riskiest, and will likely lead to some award recognition.

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)


The beloved Anne Rice novel that was adapted into a Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt movie is getting the TV treatment. Aside from the fact that it’s a TV format, allowing for a deeper exploration of the Rice novels (there are over 13 books!), from the trailer alone, the show looks queerer and more diverse than the original.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Prime Video)


Based on the incredibly fun Grady Hendrix novel, “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” follows Abby and Gretchen, two high school friends with an intense bond. When Gretchen gets possessed by a demon, it’s up to Abby to convince the world that her friend is not herself and to find a way to bring her bac before it’s too late.

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)


Almost 20 years after the Halloween classic was released, “Hocus Pocus 2” is back with its original witches. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker , and Kathy Najimi are back as the Sanderson sisters, terrorizing more kids and providing memorable one-liners and family-friendly scares.

Ramy (Hulu)


“Ramy” is back for its third season. The series, created and starring Ramy Youssef , follows Ramy, an Egyptian American guy in Jersey who’s trying his best to be muslim and religious but is also a product of his times. The third season follows Ramy’s crisis of faith and features memorable actors, including the debut of one Bella Hadid .

Wedding Crashers (Netflix)


Lastly, if scrolling through Netflix with no clear idea of what you want to watch, “Wedding Crashers” is newly available. Starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as hopeless wedding crashers, the movie is a hilarious and sweet romantic comedy. It never gets old.

Call Me By Your Name (Netflix)


If interested in something more artful, “Call Me By Your Name” is also available in the streamer. Starring Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer, the film follows Elio over one summer and his infatuation and love affair with Oliver, his father’s intern.

