Mountain West Bank opening in North Idaho
WALLACE, Idaho — Mountain West Bank is celebrating the grand opening of its new Wallace branch on Tuesday after the town's only bank closed on January for the first time in more than 130 years. The Mountain West Bank will be opened at the historic first national bank of...
US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open
LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
Gas prices in Spokane increase as refinery issues continued
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane gas prices have risen 20.2 cents per gallon in the last week. The current average cost is set at $4.74 per gallon as of Monday. According to a GasBuddy survey, the national average gas cost increased for the second straight week as gas prices continued to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes.
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
Coeur d'Alene Schools to add new resources at the elementary level
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene School Board on Monday approved the adoption of Sources of Strength resources at the elementary level, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The vote was split 3-2. Chair Rebecca Smith, Vice Chair Casey Morrisroe and Trustee Heather Tenbrink all...
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its lease agreement with the Fort Ground Grill. Interim Finance Director Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave a 60-day notice on Friday. Trustees approved the $1 million purchase of the restaurant in July, as part of the college’s...
Kootenai County will fund lake water analysis
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Wednesday to commit $50,000 to a project analyzing lake water samples for trace and toxic metals, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted to provide the funds, which will come from the...
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
Kootenai County assessor appeals to restore salary
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that...
Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
'This is their dog' | K-9 Zeus retires from Spokane Police Department after 7 years of service
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sometimes it takes a good boy to catch a bad guy. KREM 2 met K-9 Zeus and his handler, Spokane Police Officer Todd Belitz, right before their final patrol shift Monday night, marking the end of an impressive career. "Yes, I'm his chauffeur and I drive...
Sandpoint authorities locate student who made shooter threat online
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Early this morning, Sandpoint High School (SHS) students reported a potential shooter threat to the school administration. The threat was made on TikTok, where a student spoke about being upset with another student and then threatened to bring a gun to shoot up the school. The...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is in charge of installing the fence around the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. For the past week, the people living there have made room for the fence by moving RVs and cleaning up trash. WSDOT said the...
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
New fare system, free rides for youth among Spokane Transit changes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riders with Spokane Transit now have new options to pay for a ride, or in the case of youth 18 and younger, not pay at all. New changes took effect with STA on October 1. They include a new fare collection system, a zero-fare pass for youth, and new and expanded reduced fare options.
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
