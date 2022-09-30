ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM2

Mountain West Bank opening in North Idaho

WALLACE, Idaho — Mountain West Bank is celebrating the grand opening of its new Wallace branch on Tuesday after the town's only bank closed on January for the first time in more than 130 years. The Mountain West Bank will be opened at the historic first national bank of...
WALLACE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

US 395 Loon Lake roundabout now fully open

LOON LAKE, Wash. — The roundabout on US 395 in Loon Lake is now fully open! The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Monday that all detours for the project are done. The construction project took about two weeks to complete. The goal is that this roundabout will reduce car crashes in the area. If you have questions on how...
LOON LAKE, WA
KREM2

Gas prices in Spokane increase as refinery issues continued

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane gas prices have risen 20.2 cents per gallon in the last week. The current average cost is set at $4.74 per gallon as of Monday. According to a GasBuddy survey, the national average gas cost increased for the second straight week as gas prices continued to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC terminates Fort Ground Grill lease

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College is terminating its lease agreement with the Fort Ground Grill. Interim Finance Director Sarah Garcia confirmed Monday that the college gave a 60-day notice on Friday. Trustees approved the $1 million purchase of the restaurant in July, as part of the college’s...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Kootenai County will fund lake water analysis

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Wednesday to commit $50,000 to a project analyzing lake water samples for trace and toxic metals, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted to provide the funds, which will come from the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Kootenai County assessor appeals to restore salary

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
Spokane local news

