Read full article on original website
Related
Pressure building on pesticides, Driscoll's says it will consider organic-only by schools
A new advocacy group's campaign to educate the public about the dangers of pesticides sprayed near neighborhoods with schools in Watsonville has also focused specific pressure on berry giant Driscoll's, a multibillion-dollar company spawned in Santa Cruz County. Leaders at Driscoll's and its main affiliated grower confirmed to Lookout that they are listening.
Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's the worst kept secret. Gas prices have skyrocketed over the last few weeks. Especially in California, where the state average of $6.38 a gallon is nearly double the national average of $3.80 a gallon, according to AAA. In the Salinas area, gas is at $6.45 a gallon for regular as The post Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
San Jose homeless motel changes hands
Dirty water pouring out of faucets, and mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after... The post San Jose homeless motel changes hands appeared first on San José Spotlight.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Frustrated With Frequent Power Outages
Dozens of people in one San Jose neighborhood say they're averaging one power outage a week. The outages are affecting about 5,000 PG&E customers in the Evergreen area. In most cases, the outages last a couple of hours. "We’ve lost power six times in about seven weeks," Sarab Chimni said....
KSBW.com
Aguajito Fire: All evacuation orders lifted
MONTEREY, Calif. — All remaining evacuation orders issued for the Aguajito Fire in Monterey were lifted Monday morning, theMonterey County Office of Emergency Services said. The announcement comes as crews continue to make progress on the fire in the Gentry Hill neighborhood. As of Monday morning, Cal Fire said containment was up to 65%.
benitolink.com
Heritage Foundation Hog sold for $82,000
The Junior Livestock Auction at this year’s San Benito County Fair saw an outpouring of funds and community support for young agriculturalists and the 261 animal projects that crossed the auction block on Oct. 1. The capstone of the auction was the 2022 Heritage Hog, selling for $314 a pound and raising $82,000 for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation.
Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
What San Jose mayor’s security is costing taxpayers
San Jose taxpayers have doled out at least $200,000 per year to keep Mayor Sam Liccardo safe, a practice that began after San Francisco Mayor George Moscone was killed at City Hall more than four decades ago. Liccardo, who terms out this year, is part of a long line of...
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
Santa Cruz city workers to strike Monday, closing libraries, parks and rec, trash and recycling and more
Both the City of Santa Cruz and its SEIU-represented members expect the strike to begin Monday with immediate impacts on city services. The negotiating impasse is largely about wages, job security and staffing, with the city pointing to a strained budget and the union to what it calls below-market wages.
De Anza College evacuated after report of fire
CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
benitolink.com
Longtime community leader dies at the age of 79
Pauline Valdivia, the executive director of Hollister’s Jovenes de Antaño, died Sept. 23 at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In 1975, Valdivia co-founded Jovenes, which provides services to seniors and people with disabilities. “What can I say about someone I have...
elestoque.org
Heat wave blankets Cupertino
A heat wave occupied Cupertino and other parts of California from Sept. 5 to 9, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Residents in the Bay Area suffered power outages due to the heat and overuse of electricity, and MVHS staff left the auditorium, gym and classrooms open during brunch and lunch to keep students and staff cool.
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Bay Area's next big quake could result from fault you've never heard of
Researchers at Stanford say a Silicon Valley fault line most people are unaware of could generate an earthquake as large as the 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake.
Gang member arrested with fentanyl and other drugs in Salinas: deputies
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A known gang member was arrested for involvement in drug sales in Salinas, allege the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Max Aguilar, 44, was arrested by PCU and MADCAT on the 140 block of Consitution Boulevard. Then deputies served a search warrant on the 600 block of East Romie Lane. During the search The post Gang member arrested with fentanyl and other drugs in Salinas: deputies appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam
SALINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the past few weeks, at least two victims of a fake diamond scam have been taken advantage of in the City of Salinas, according to police. Police say that a scammer approach victims on the street and show them what appear to be real "diamonds." They make a reasonable offer to The post Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Inmate commits suicide at San Benito County Jail
An inmate at the San Benito County jail committed suicide at the detention facility over the weekend, according to authorities. About 8:11am Oct. 2, an inmate who was alone in his cell was discovered by jail staff hanging from a bedsheet, says a press release from Sheriff Eric Taylor’s office. Medics responded to the jail, located at 710 Flynn Road, and pronounced the inmate dead.
Comments / 1