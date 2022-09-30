ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Pressure building on pesticides, Driscoll's says it will consider organic-only by schools

A new advocacy group's campaign to educate the public about the dangers of pesticides sprayed near neighborhoods with schools in Watsonville has also focused specific pressure on berry giant Driscoll's, a multibillion-dollar company spawned in Santa Cruz County. Leaders at Driscoll's and its main affiliated grower confirmed to Lookout that they are listening.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's the worst kept secret. Gas prices have skyrocketed over the last few weeks. Especially in California, where the state average of $6.38 a gallon is nearly double the national average of $3.80 a gallon, according to AAA. In the Salinas area, gas is at $6.45 a gallon for regular as The post Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose homeless motel changes hands

Dirty water pouring out of faucets, and mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after... The post San Jose homeless motel changes hands appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
City
Greenfield, CA
Salinas, CA
Business
Monterey County, CA
Industry
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
City
Salinas, CA
City
Shafter, CA
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Industry
Salinas, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Business
KSBW.com

Aguajito Fire: All evacuation orders lifted

MONTEREY, Calif. — All remaining evacuation orders issued for the Aguajito Fire in Monterey were lifted Monday morning, theMonterey County Office of Emergency Services said. The announcement comes as crews continue to make progress on the fire in the Gentry Hill neighborhood. As of Monday morning, Cal Fire said containment was up to 65%.
MONTEREY, CA
benitolink.com

Heritage Foundation Hog sold for $82,000

The Junior Livestock Auction at this year’s San Benito County Fair saw an outpouring of funds and community support for young agriculturalists and the 261 animal projects that crossed the auction block on Oct. 1. The capstone of the auction was the 2022 Heritage Hog, selling for $314 a pound and raising $82,000 for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation.
KRON4 News

Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Safe Ag Safe Schools#Ohlone Elementary School
KRON4 News

De Anza College evacuated after report of fire

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – De Anza College was evacuated this morning after a fire alarm went off, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department showed up as well. No smoke or fire was visible, but “the building has been evacuated as a precaution,” the fire department […]
CUPERTINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
benitolink.com

Longtime community leader dies at the age of 79

Pauline Valdivia, the executive director of Hollister’s Jovenes de Antaño, died Sept. 23 at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In 1975, Valdivia co-founded Jovenes, which provides services to seniors and people with disabilities. “What can I say about someone I have...
elestoque.org

Heat wave blankets Cupertino

A heat wave occupied Cupertino and other parts of California from Sept. 5 to 9, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Residents in the Bay Area suffered power outages due to the heat and overuse of electricity, and MVHS staff left the auditorium, gym and classrooms open during brunch and lunch to keep students and staff cool.
CUPERTINO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gang member arrested with fentanyl and other drugs in Salinas: deputies

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A known gang member was arrested for involvement in drug sales in Salinas, allege the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Max Aguilar, 44, was arrested by PCU and MADCAT on the 140 block of Consitution Boulevard. Then deputies served a search warrant on the 600 block of East Romie Lane. During the search The post Gang member arrested with fentanyl and other drugs in Salinas: deputies appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam

SALINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the past few weeks, at least two victims of a fake diamond scam have been taken advantage of in the City of Salinas, according to police. Police say that a scammer approach victims on the street and show them what appear to be real "diamonds." They make a reasonable offer to The post Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
sanbenito.com

Inmate commits suicide at San Benito County Jail

An inmate at the San Benito County jail committed suicide at the detention facility over the weekend, according to authorities. About 8:11am Oct. 2, an inmate who was alone in his cell was discovered by jail staff hanging from a bedsheet, says a press release from Sheriff Eric Taylor’s office. Medics responded to the jail, located at 710 Flynn Road, and pronounced the inmate dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy