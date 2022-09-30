(KNSI) — Local gas stations are getting money from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to help them offer more biofuel options. The stations will get a share of $6.6 million in grants from the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program to help with upgrades to pumps and holding tanks to sell Unleaded 88, also known as E15. A press release says the program is a competitive funding opportunity for Minnesota retail service stations to increase access to and sales of motor fuel blends containing at least 15% ethanol.

SAUK CENTRE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO