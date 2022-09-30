ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Rival School Supports Injured Royalton Football Coach

(KNSI) – Eden Valley-Watkins football is taking on Royalton for homecoming Friday night, but both sides have already won off the field. The teams will come together to support the Royals head coach after a tragedy this summer. Royalton coach Nick Lanners was paralyzed from the chest down in...
ROYALTON, MN
Three Local Stations Awarded Funding for Biofuel Options

(KNSI) — Local gas stations are getting money from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to help them offer more biofuel options. The stations will get a share of $6.6 million in grants from the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Biofuels Infrastructure Grant Program to help with upgrades to pumps and holding tanks to sell Unleaded 88, also known as E15. A press release says the program is a competitive funding opportunity for Minnesota retail service stations to increase access to and sales of motor fuel blends containing at least 15% ethanol.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Man Sentenced for Causing Serious Crash in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a man for causing a serious crash in south St. Cloud last fall. The judge has sentenced 30-year-old Luke Graditi to 21 months in prison. Graditi gets credited for already having served about a third of the sentence in the county jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Cold Spring Set To Promote New Administrator

(KNSI) – Cold Spring City Council has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to offer Kris Dockendorf the city administrator position on a permanent basis. She has been serving in the role in an interim capacity since August 26th when Brigid Murphy stepped down. Murphy had been the administrator for six years. If the council approves the contract it is effective immediately upon signatures from Dockendorf and Mayor Dave Heinen.
COLD SPRING, MN
Two Equine WNV Cases in Minnesota

Minnesota state animal health officials reported that two horses tested positive for West Nile virus in Stearns and Todd counties. Both horses are currently alive. On Sept. 27, an unvaccinated 10-year-old Percheron mare in Todd County tested positive for WNV. She presented with ataxia (incoordination), progressive hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) starting on Sept. 20.
TODD COUNTY, MN
Waite Park Man Arrested After Standoff

(KNSI) — A Waite Park man is in jail after a possible assault led to a search warrant and standoff in a situation that played out over nearly 24 hours beginning early Friday. According to a press release, just after 2:15 a.m. Friday morning, a man called Waite Park...
WAITE PARK, MN
