ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Roscoe, IL
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
100fmrockford.com

Mission BBQ to open in Rockford next week

ROCKFORD — On a mission for Mission BBQ? The wait is almost over. The restaurant chain will host a grand opening one week from today. The event is slated for noon on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the eastern side of the building shared with Five Guys, 6820 E. State St.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

These Bugs Want To Get In Illinois Homes Before It’s Too Cold

Okay, maybe the bugs aren't quite as large as the photo might suggest, but my "How To Add Hyperbolic Photos To Your Internet Posts" handbook said that these would work. I wish I had saved the video from the time my wife set up a video camera to record herself in a battle to the death with a centipede on our basement wall. I was out of town, and she wanted video proof to back up her claims of a legendary throw-down with the bloodthirsty creature. A woman with a skillet will have to suffice for illustration.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
WOMI Owensboro

Trick or Treaters Welcome Every Saturday in October at This Indiana Campground

You can get a lot of use out of the kids' Halloween costumes this year by visiting an Indiana campground. Let's face it, when it comes to buying Halloween costumes for your kids, it costs way too much money for them to only wear them one day out of the year. The kiddos are always so excited to wear them and they will find any excuse to put them on, but there's really only one day, Halloween, when it pays off for them to wear their costumes. However, thanks to one Indiana campground, you can get good use out of them every Saturday in October.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October

Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Wings#Best Chicken#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Gds
Q985

Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall

Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
ILLINOIS STATE
rockrivercurrent.com

City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Q985

Illinois is Home to the World’s Largest Most Intricate Corn Maze

Get your walking shoes on because you are going to need them when you visit one of the world's largest corn mazes in Illinois. The Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze located in Spring Grove, Illinois is featuring the best corn maze in the state. Heck, the world! Bring your walking shoes you're going to need them to get through this maze. The maze itself is 9 to 10 miles of email taking you through 28 acres of live corn. This year's maze pays tribute to the men who got to play one of the most famous agents of all time James Bond.
SPRING GROVE, IL
1440 WROK

One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)

Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
PEORIA, IL
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy