ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Patricky Freire says Usman Nurmagomedov doesn't deserve Bellator title fight: 'He fought against nobody'

By Farah Hannoun, Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrFcJ_0iGxPLUy00

LOS ANGELES – Patricky Freire thinks Usman Nurmagomedov’s last name has everything to do with him getting a title shot.

Lightweight champion Freire (23-10 MMA, 14-8 BMMA) will make his first title defense against Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA), cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, in the Bellator 288 main event Nov. 18.

The unbeaten Nurmagomedov has finished his past three opponents in the first round, but Freire thinks the level of competition he’s fought doesn’t warrant a title shot.

“I’m very happy to fight against him, but I’m ready for everything,” Freire told MMA Junkie at Thursday’s Bellator 286 media day. “I think he doesn’t deserve this title fight. He’s fighting for the title because he has a big name: Nurmagomedov. That’s it. But let’s do it. If Bellator put him against me, let’s destroy.

“Bellator put him against me just because of his name, Nurmagomedov. That’s it, because he never fought against nobody from the top 10 in Bellator. (I fought Tofiq) Musayev, another Russian guy. I have a lot of big names – (Brent) Primus. … (Nurmagomedov) fought against nobody.”

That doesn’t mean Freire is taking Nurmagomedov lightly. The Brazilian, who captured the vacant title with a second-round TKO of Peter Queally at Bellator 270, knows he’s in for a tough test, but is ready for it.

“He’s a young boy. Of course he knows wrestling and he strikes very well. But I’m a ‘Pitbull,'” Freire said. “I’m the king. I’m the champion. It doesn’t matter who they put against me. I will destroy everybody. It doesn’t matter.”

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Something Weird Is Going on With Mark Zuckerberg and Saturday’s UFC Fight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t duck and weave the jabbing questions that he’s responsible for buying out the entire arena for a major UFC show this Saturday. The rolling speculation has even started to claim that the Z-man himself wants to hop into the Octagon and test his mettle against a live opponent.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White says he’s “here to stay” but admits the UFC will be “very different when I’m gone”

Dana White will continue to be the UFC president for years to come but he knows when he leaves, the promotion will be in a much different spot. White has been with the UFC since 2001 and has brought the promotion from near bankruptcy to being a billion-dollar promotion. He has helped MMA – and subsequently the UFC – enter the mainstream and given that he has been doing it for years many have wondered when he would retire.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Patricky Freire
MiddleEasy

Xiong Jing Nan Beats Angela Lee In Controversial Thriller At ONE on Prime Video 2, Claims ‘Bias’ After CEO’s Comments

Xiong Jing Nan handed the second defeat to Angela Lee in their trilogy fight at ONE on Prime Video 2. Nan claimed ONE is biased towards Lee after the controversial decision. Xiong Jing Nan took on Angela Lee for the third time in the headlining bout of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past Friday. The two ladies had previously shared the circle on two occasions, going level with a win each. In a hard-fought thriller that went the distance, Nan came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Boxing#Combat#Mma#Bellator 286#Tofiq#Russian#Brazilian
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds

Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Work with Carlos Condit, Tony Ferguson and Jon Jones has Aaron Pico in best form for Bellator 286

LOS ANGELES – Aaron Pico has been guided into Bellator 286 by an all-star cast of names. Pico (10-3 MMA, 10-3 BMMA), who meets Jeremy Kennedy in a key bantamweight bout on tonight’s card at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif., has had no shortage of positive influence going into a bout he believes could secure him a title shot for the first time.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Mackenzie Dern issues statement following loss to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Vegas 61

Mackenzie Dern has issued a statement following her majority decision loss to Xiaonan Yan in tonight’s UFC Vegas 61 main event. Dern (12-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace had gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Bellator 286 Fighter Salaries: Patricio Freire takes home $150k

The fighter salaries from tonight’s Bellator 286 event have been revealed and to no surprise champion Patricio Freire topped the list. Freire (34-5 MMA) was returning to action this evening for the first time since reclaiming the promotions 145lbs title with a unanimous decision win over A.J. McKee at April’s Bellator 277 event.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Dillon Danis shares DMs from Sean O’Malley, challenges ‘Suga’ to fight

Dillon Danis has once again caused a stir on social media in the latest case of tweet and delete fever. Danis, who has been known for his social media antics rather than fighting these days, was back at it again on Twitter. This time, he took aim at UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who is preparing for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself

Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
UFC
mmanews.com

Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status

Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

157K+
Followers
207K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy