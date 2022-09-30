Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners To Honor The Late Willie Best – Guilford’s First Black County Manager
At the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ Thursday, Oct. 6 meeting, the commissioners plan to honor a man whose name is well remembered by longtime county employees and other residents – former Guilford County Manager Willie Best. Best, who passed away this summer, was a key player in...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Lifts State Of Emergency After Ian’s Exit
Unlike Guilford County’s State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic – which went on and on and on – the State of Emergency that county officials declared for Hurricane Ian only lasted a couple of days. On Monday, Oct. 3, soon after the Hurricane remnants came and went, county officials lifted the emergency state with a press release.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC church buys and forgives nearly $1.2 million in medical debt in Forsyth, Davidson counties. And they aren't finished.
The phone interrupted John Jackman’s to-do list one balmy morning last week. Jackman — Pastor John as he’s known to his flock at Trinity Moravian — wasn’t terribly surprised that it rang; it’s an occupational hazard for men (and women) of the cloth. “I’m...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Treasurer explains why $1.7 billion school bond is on hold
GREENSBORO, N.C. — After years of debate, voters finally approved $1.7 billion in bonds for Guilford County to fix outdated and rundown school buildings. But now that money is on pause as a state commission has questions about the project. Tuesday Guilford County will sit down with the Local...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County To Conduct $1.1 Million Building Space Use Study
Guilford County has always had a particularly interesting use of county space: In the past, some prime county-owned real estate – such as the county commissioners’ office space on the first floor of the old Guilford County Court House – went completely unused for years, while other county offices were jam-packed with workers.
Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
alamancecc.edu
Caswell Co. Government Appoints ACC Student as Next HR Director
(October 3, 2022) – When Ashley Kirby Powell was growing up on her family’s tobacco farm 30 years ago, she probably never imagined she would one day take charge of the welfare of dozens of employees who work for Caswell County Government. Yet that is precisely the role she will fill in January, thanks to perseverance and working toward an associate’s degree at Alamance Community College.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
WXII 12
Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
Orange County murder of two teenagers remains unsolved
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths. A suspect is still at large. 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect. WFMY News...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
triad-city-beat.com
ELECTIONS: Guilford County Commission candidates talk schools, police and taxes
Featured photo: From L-R, top to bottom: Kay Cashion, Alan Branson, Alan Perdue, Paul Meinhart, Pat Tillman, Derek Mobley, Frankie T. Jones, Jr., Kenny Abbe. This year’s general election takes place on Nov. 8. Early voting will start on Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 5. For more information on voting, including how to register, vote by mail and more, visit the Guilford County Board of Elections website here.
WXII 12
Greensboro City Council passes ordinances after debate over homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following heated public comment and a five-hour-long meeting, the Greensboro City Council voted to pass all threeordinances that locals were concerned would negatively impact the homeless population. Watch more headlines in the video above. One ordinance covered whether people may put objects on the street. The...
wfmynews2.com
Business robbed by armed man in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An armed man robbed Roses Express on West Meadowview Road in Greensboro just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving. The man was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a black gun.
Slain North Carolina man worked as ‘violence interrupter,’ friend says
Reshaun Cates was on his way to pick up his son when he was shot and died at an off-ramp from I-85 in Durham Sunday, his family said.
forsythwoman.com
Haunted Carolina Places to Visit
North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro’s Version Of “Shark Tank” Looking For Entrepreneurs
On Monday, Oct. 3, Launch Greensboro announced a call for applications for its annual pitch competition – Capital Connects – a sort of local incarnation of the popular television show Shark Tank, where entrepreneurs have a short time to pitch their ideas for products and businesses with a chance to get some funding.
City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]
Man found hiding under lumber at construction site in Alamance County, charged with larceny
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged for stealing lumber from a housing development. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in a construction development on Summer Walk Drive Sunday just before 10 p.m. when they noticed a pick-up truck at a home near the dead end. The […]
Comments / 0