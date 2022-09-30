ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Lifts State Of Emergency After Ian’s Exit

Unlike Guilford County’s State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic – which went on and on and on – the State of Emergency that county officials declared for Hurricane Ian only lasted a couple of days. On Monday, Oct. 3, soon after the Hurricane remnants came and went, county officials lifted the emergency state with a press release.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County To Conduct $1.1 Million Building Space Use Study

Guilford County has always had a particularly interesting use of county space: In the past, some prime county-owned real estate – such as the county commissioners’ office space on the first floor of the old Guilford County Court House – went completely unused for years, while other county offices were jam-packed with workers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancecc.edu

Caswell Co. Government Appoints ACC Student as Next HR Director

(October 3, 2022) – When Ashley Kirby Powell was growing up on her family’s tobacco farm 30 years ago, she probably never imagined she would one day take charge of the welfare of dozens of employees who work for Caswell County Government. Yet that is precisely the role she will fill in January, thanks to perseverance and working toward an associate’s degree at Alamance Community College.
BURLINGTON, NC
#County Government#Hurricane Ian#Republican#Democratic
WFMY NEWS2

Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Triad Stage opens Tuesday with historic play

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Triad Stage reopens Tuesday after the pandemic closed its doors more than two years ago. For the reopening, a new play will make its debut. It will tell the story of the 1960s sit-in movement and the role students at Bennett College played in it.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Orange County murder of two teenagers remains unsolved

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths. A suspect is still at large. 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect. WFMY News...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTIONS: Guilford County Commission candidates talk schools, police and taxes

Featured photo: From L-R, top to bottom: Kay Cashion, Alan Branson, Alan Perdue, Paul Meinhart, Pat Tillman, Derek Mobley, Frankie T. Jones, Jr., Kenny Abbe. This year’s general election takes place on Nov. 8. Early voting will start on Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 5. For more information on voting, including how to register, vote by mail and more, visit the Guilford County Board of Elections website here.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro City Council passes ordinances after debate over homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following heated public comment and a five-hour-long meeting, the Greensboro City Council voted to pass all threeordinances that locals were concerned would negatively impact the homeless population. Watch more headlines in the video above. One ordinance covered whether people may put objects on the street. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Business robbed by armed man in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An armed man robbed Roses Express on West Meadowview Road in Greensboro just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving. The man was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and had a black gun.
GREENSBORO, NC
forsythwoman.com

Haunted Carolina Places to Visit

North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro’s Version Of “Shark Tank” Looking For Entrepreneurs

On Monday, Oct. 3, Launch Greensboro announced a call for applications for its annual pitch competition – Capital Connects – a sort of local incarnation of the popular television show Shark Tank, where entrepreneurs have a short time to pitch their ideas for products and businesses with a chance to get some funding.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro, Guilford County declare State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian. The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett. The city […]

