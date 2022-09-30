North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO