Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Lifts State Of Emergency After Ian's Exit

Unlike Guilford County’s State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic – which went on and on and on – the State of Emergency that county officials declared for Hurricane Ian only lasted a couple of days. On Monday, Oct. 3, soon after the Hurricane remnants came and went, county officials lifted the emergency state with a press release.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
State
Florida State
County
Guilford County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Hurricanes#Mosquito#Ncdhhs
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff's Department Gets $112K To Fight COVID-19 Transmission In The Jails

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Communicable Disease Branch Corrections Team is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, jails and detention centers around the state – and, thanks to that effort, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is getting a grant of just under $112,000 to fight that fight.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
counton2.com

Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighborhood dealing with power outages after storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in the Hamilton Forest neighborhood in Greensboro were without electricity and running water for nearly 72 hours. Around two dozen Duke Energy lineworkers restored the power in the community Monday afternoon. “We lose power very quickly, and it takes a while to get it back,” said Richard Ranieri, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WTVR-TV

US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
