Read full article on original website
Related
Charlotte Stories
Hurricane Ian’s Aftermath in North Carolina – 4 Lives Lost and Millions in Damage
While Florida experienced the majority of damage and tragedy from Hurricane Ian, North Carolina also saw powerful storm surges hit our coast and flash flooding wreak havoc across our state. According to NC Emergency Management, over 400,000 people lost power, thousands had their homes damaged, and 4 people lost their...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Lifts State Of Emergency After Ian’s Exit
Unlike Guilford County’s State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic – which went on and on and on – the State of Emergency that county officials declared for Hurricane Ian only lasted a couple of days. On Monday, Oct. 3, soon after the Hurricane remnants came and went, county officials lifted the emergency state with a press release.
NC’s first West Nile virus death reported in Cumberland County
As of last week, state officials had identified nine cases of the mosquito-spread virus, the highest since 2018.
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After Ian, North Carolina coast braces for ‘major’ flooding 3 days this week
"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone from tomorrow morning through Wednesday," officials warned.
Ocean Lakes Campground and Triad residents reeling from Ian's impacts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Damage from hurricane Ian spread far and wide, some people in the Triad got hit twice. The storm brought flooding and storm surge to coastal vacation homes, then brought downed trees to our area. Heather Brooks lives in High Point. Brooks was at her family's...
Fifth person confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian hit North Carolina
“We lost five people to the storm, and we mourn the loss of these people and we send our deepest sympathies to their families,” NC Gov. Cooper said Tuesday.
Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Gets $112K To Fight COVID-19 Transmission In The Jails
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Communicable Disease Branch Corrections Team is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, jails and detention centers around the state – and, thanks to that effort, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is getting a grant of just under $112,000 to fight that fight.
WBTV
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
whqr.org
North Carolina lakes contaminated with coal ash for decades, new research finds
Before this research was published, it was generally thought that coal ash sediments were only on the surface of lakes — and that it was only in Sutton Lake, northwest of Wilmington along Highway 421. But these new findings show that coal ash sediments have a longer history in...
counton2.com
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
PHOTOS: Ian storm winds damage North Carolina Zoo, cleanup efforts close zoo for weekend
Much like many others in North Carolina, NC Zoo rangers find themselves cleaning and picking up debris from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
$1.7 billion school bonds approved by Guilford County commissioners
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County commissioners voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve the $1.7 billion in bonds for Guilford County Schools. Voters approved the bonds at the polls over the summer. On Tuesday, commissioners gave the final say on if the school system will get the money. For the past...
WLOS.com
Cool, breezy Saturday in store for WNC after Ian; Federal emergency aid approved for NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making its dangerous trip across Cuba, Florida, then South Carolina, Ian downgraded from a category 1 hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone by Friday evening. Remnants from the storm will bring mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, patchy drizzle or spotty showers and breezy conditions to Western North Carolina.
Greensboro neighborhood dealing with power outages after storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in the Hamilton Forest neighborhood in Greensboro were without electricity and running water for nearly 72 hours. Around two dozen Duke Energy lineworkers restored the power in the community Monday afternoon. “We lose power very quickly, and it takes a while to get it back,” said Richard Ranieri, […]
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
WTVR-TV
US Coast Guard makes daring rescue off North Carolina's coast
The U.S. Coast Guard has been involved in numerous rescues since Hurricane Ian hit the U.S. While many of the rescues occurred in Florida or off its coast, the crewmembers from the Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet carried out a daring rescue near North Carolina. A sailboat, carrying four people,...
NC announces first West Nile Virus death of 2022
RALEIGH — Health officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services last week announced the state’s first d
Comments / 0