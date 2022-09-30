Read full article on original website
⛳ FHSU's Rader sixth, Tigers tie for seventh at Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men's Golf finished in a tie for seventh at the Washburn Invitational, held this week at the Topeka Country Club. Jackson Rader tied for sixth individually, shooting 4-over par over three rounds at the par-71 venue. Rader was consistent throughout the tournament, carding...
⛳ Wamego dominates TMP-Marian Invitational
HAYS - The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team didn’t place anyone in the top-10 Monday at their own tournament at Smoky Hill Country Club. Wamego had the top-three finishers and all six of their golfers were in the top-10 led by Addison Douglass who won the event with an 84.
⚽ FHSU men rise to No. 15 in United Soccer Coaches Top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State rose to No. 15 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, released on October 4th. The Tigers have been among the Top 25 in four of the five regular season polls and the preseason poll this year. The Tigers defeated Southern Nazarene...
⚽ Late goal lifts No. 24 Tigers past 16th-ranked RiverHawks
HAYS, Kan. - The No. 24 ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team defeated No. 16 ranked Northeastern State 2-1 on Saturday (Oct. 1). The teams traded scores early in the first half, but the Tigers found the net once more in the waning minutes of the match to secure the win. FHSU improved to 7-2-3 (5-0-1 GAC), while NSU took its second loss of the season and fell to 5-2-2 (3-1-1 GAC).
⚽ Tigers women play to draw at No. 11 Central Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. - The Fort Hays State women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma on Sunday. UCO took the lead in the first half but they committed an own goal in the second half that leveled the score. Fort Hays State remained unbeaten at 8-0-4 (3-0-2 MIAA) and Central Oklahoma moved to 8-1-2 (3-1-1). Central Oklahoma took the lead in the 15th minute when Lauren Piper bent a well-placed free kick into the corner of the net. The Bronchos held a 1-0 lead at the half. The Tigers picked up the equalizer midway through the second half when a throw in fromEmily Hutchings sailed into the box. Ariella Mesa and a Broncho defender both went up for headers and it struck the Broncho player, redirecting the ball into their own goal.
🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, offensive lineman Senituli Teuhema and defensive lineman Octavious Bouie talked with the media Tuesday before the Tigers hosts Washburn on Saturday.
🏈 No. 23 Lopers pull away in the second to beat the Tigers
KEARNEY, Neb. - No. 23/19 Nebraska-Kearney scored 24-straight points midway through the third and fourth quarters and beat Fort Hays State 38-20 Saturday night Cope Stadium/Foster Field to end a nine-game losing streak to the Tigers. It was the Lopers (4-1) first win over the Tigers since 2010 and their first win in Kearney since 2002.
🎙 Hays High students, alumni prepare for 2022 Homecoming celebrations
The 2022 Hays High Homecoming festivities are set to kick off this week as students and alumni prepare for a weekend of activities celebrating the school and all those that have been associated with it over the years. Inside the school, preparations have already begun as students will begin spirit...
Kansas AG announces grants for Hays-based Options
TOPEKA — A Hays organization has been awarded nearly $77,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced last week. Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Inc., was awarded grants to support the following programs in 18 area counties:. • $31,970 to...
🎙 Post Podcast: TMP-Marian students prepare for future with career exploration programs
On this episode of the Post Podcast Thomas More Prep-Marian counselor David Zachman stops by to talk about career exploration programs in the Hays Catholic Schools. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
NCK Tech expands partnerships, programs as enrollment jumps
NCK Tech has increased its partnerships with secondary schools to offer concurrent and career technical education credit and school officials say that is part of the reason the college hit a five-year enrollment high this fall. The school has also increased its online offerings. Fall enrollment numbers were released by...
UPDATE: Postponement of Pine Street closing in Hays
The closure of Pine Street just south of 6th Street in Hays originally planned for today is being postponed until Monday, October 10th. On Monday, October 10th, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of 6th Street for waterline work. 6th Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of that day.
Portion of Pine closed Monday for waterline work
On Monday, Pine Street will be closed to through traffic just south of Sixth Street for waterline work. Sixth Street will remain open, and Pine Street should be back open to traffic by the end of the day. For more information, call (785) 628-7350. — City of Hays.
Celebration of life set for longtime Hays businessman
The family of a longtime Hays businessman is having a celebration of life for him on Thursday. Friends and acquaintances of Russ Clark are invited to attend a casual reception from 9 a.m. to noon at the Strand, 1102 Main. Clark's family decided the Strand was a fitting location because...
🎙 Post Podcast: Imagine Ellis County Committee continues strengthening area communities
The Imagine Ellis County Committee continues their work to strengthen area communities, from Grow Hays, Executive Director Doug Williams stops by to share with us the latest on this episode of the Post Podcast. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click...
Hays Area Children's Center's Bright Lights Little Tykes tickets on sale; donors sought
The Hays Area Children's Center is seeking sponsors for its annual Bright Lights for Little Tykes fundraiser from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Fox Theatre. The center is a non-profit child care facility that offers care for children from birth through preschool. The center is licensed for 88 children. That includes school-age children during the summer.
Support group for parents of autistic children forms in Hays
Parents of autistic children are invited to attend a new free support group offered by the Center for Life Experience, 103C E. 27th. Titled “It’s Good to Talk—Neurodivergent,” the group will meet from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month, beginning Oct. 26. Free on-site childcare will be available to those who RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 5, to the center at (785) 259-6859 or [email protected].
