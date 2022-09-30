Siouxland Habitat for Humanity gets $15k donation

SIOUX CITY (KCAU) — Siouxland Habitat for Humanity was one of over 200 Habitat organizations to receive funds from Wells Fargo.

The organization received a $15,000 donation that will be used to build a townhome near Unity Point Elementary School.

“We are so honored and excited to be chosen to partner with Wells Fargo for this funding. It is always great to see companies commit to Habitat on a large scale because it makes an impact in every single community they assist. We are so grateful,” remarked Anne Holmes, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.

Wells Fargo Vice President of Media Relations Stephanie Grant said everyone deserves a safe place to call home. She also noted that organizations like Habitat for Humanity build community through volunteerism and philanthropy.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity’s grant is part of a $7.74 million donation to Habitat for Humanity made by Wells Fargo. The organization is accepting applications for 2023 home builds through Oct. 31. Those interested can apply at https://www.siouxlandhabitat.org/own-a-home/ .

