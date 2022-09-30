ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

At least 21 people dead following Hurricane Ian

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
Officials have begun releasing more information on the number of people who died during Hurricane Ian.

So far, there have been 21 deaths reported.

According to Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance, search and rescue operations are still ongoing. Crews are going door-to-door, however, officials are not sure how many may be unaccounted for at this time.

The number could be higher, according to Florida’s Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. He said it was yet to be confirmed whether many of those were connected to the storm.

President Joe Biden said that Ian could end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest developments on this story.

