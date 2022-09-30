ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KHQ Right Now

Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon

There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
KHQ Right Now

Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials

A Michigan judge threw out felony charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. The dismissal was significant but not a complete surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court in June said a different judge acting as...
FLINT, MI
KHQ Right Now

Virginia’s Leader in Lightning Protection Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Community Event to Support Landmark Fire Prevention Week Campaign

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two champions of fire prevention and safety are celebrating anniversary milestones this October. Loehr Lightning Protection Co., Virginia’s leader in lightning protection system (LPS) services since 1947, is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association ® (NFPA) to support the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week ™ (FPW) and celebrate its own 75th company anniversary with a community event at the Hazen Memorial Library, in historic Bon Air, Va., on Thursday, October 6, from 3 to 7 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Public health advisory for Rose Lake in Idaho

IDAHO - The Panhandle Health District (PHD), the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake. Recent water samplings by DEQ found the presents of cyanobacteria in the lakes water. Cyanobacteria is also known...
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA

