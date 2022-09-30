Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Tribe Learns More Children Buried at Indian Boarding School in Oregon
There’s an effort by the United States Government to uncover how many Indian Boarding schools existed across the country and how many children lived and died in them. Today, the Spokane Tribe is working to identify the closest living relative to Martha Lot, a Spokane Tribal girl who died at Forest Grove Indian Boarding school in 1880.
KHQ Right Now
Flint water crisis charges dropped for 7 former officials
A Michigan judge threw out felony charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. The dismissal was significant but not a complete surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court in June said a different judge acting as...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Prosecutor's Office can now file lawsuit against WSDOT to end Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday that authorizes the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office to file a lawsuit looking to put an end to Camp Hope. According to a release from Spokane County, the lawsuit would be for "the abatement of nuisance conditions...
KHQ Right Now
Virginia’s Leader in Lightning Protection Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Community Event to Support Landmark Fire Prevention Week Campaign
RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Two champions of fire prevention and safety are celebrating anniversary milestones this October. Loehr Lightning Protection Co., Virginia’s leader in lightning protection system (LPS) services since 1947, is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association ® (NFPA) to support the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week ™ (FPW) and celebrate its own 75th company anniversary with a community event at the Hazen Memorial Library, in historic Bon Air, Va., on Thursday, October 6, from 3 to 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Public health advisory for Rose Lake in Idaho
IDAHO - The Panhandle Health District (PHD), the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare (IDHW) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued a public health advisory for Rose Lake. Recent water samplings by DEQ found the presents of cyanobacteria in the lakes water. Cyanobacteria is also known...
KHQ Right Now
Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained...
Comments / 0