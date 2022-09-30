🔒Nearly tripping over an alligator🐊, snuggling in on a cool morning🥰, sunsets on fire🌆 and new life in the Bayou City👶: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Halloween haunts we love around Texas🎃🧛♂️🦇🧙👻🏚️
HOUSTON – Halloween is a great time to show off your creepy decorating skills. Y’all are certainly taking the opportunity this year!. Take a look at some of the Halloween displays you submitted via Click2Pins.com that make our spine tingle. Also, be sure to check out our KPRC 2 investigator Robert Arnold’s haunt that he shared as he put it up recently.
Click2Houston.com
🔒Your fall flower fix🌻: From flower fields to arrangements, here are 4 ways to celebrate the season with its prettiest blooms
HOUSTON – Fall is in the air, and as we say goodbye to summer’s beautiful daisies, we say hello to fall’s sweet alyssums and marigolds. The sweet colors of fall -- orange, yellow and amber -- can bring life to any room or garden. Whatever your blooming...
Click2Houston.com
Zoo Boo! It is a Scary Good Time at The Houston Zoo
HOUSTON – Things are spooking up at the Houston Zoo. Zoo Boo is back and they have some fun additions this year, like a Spooky-themed bug house and eerie Halloween lights in the African Forest. But, don’t let this scare you off!. There will be fun for all...
Click2Houston.com
Galveston creates new decking to make beaches accessible to everyone
GALVESTON, Texas – It’s not just about traffic and construction projects in our What’s Driving Houston initiative. We are also focused on accessibility to popular destinations in our area. Galveston is a big one. Galveston Island is aiming to make the beach experience accessible to all by...
Click2Houston.com
First-ever multi-level 3D printed home is being built in Houston
HOUSTON – The first-ever multi-story 3D printed home is being built in Houston. The project in progress at the corner of Emnora Lane and Shadowdale Drive in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood focuses on how to integrate 3D printing more efficiently, with the rest of conventional building trends. Leslie...
veranda.com
A “Tower of Mansions” is Changing Houston’s Skyline
While developing the interior design of 1661 Tanglewood—an opulent 34-story high-rise being built in one of Houston’s most desirable neighborhoods—interior designer Randall Powers reflected on a phrase he’d often heard his grandmother repeat: “Buy once, cry once.”. By that, his grandmother meant, “buy the very...
Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston
HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston. Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.
Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?
If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
9 puppies rescued from south Houston drainage pipe
HOUSTON — There was much more than you'd expect hiding in a trench next to a major south Houston road. While you might expect to find trash on the side of the road, a group of strangers found a different kind of litter. “It was just a miracle rescue,...
Click2Houston.com
Step inside Department of Wonder, Sugar Land Town Square’s newest interactive experience
HOUSTON – Department of Wonder is Sugar Land Town Square is a new interactive experience, that you have to check out in person…it’s amazing!. The 10,000 square-foot immersive space will open to the public on Friday, and it’s almost as if you stepping into a video game.
How Galleria dining has changed since Cheesecake Factory ruled the '90s
Eating at the chain restaurant in Houston's premier mall once felt like the epitome of class.
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?
Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
foxsanantonio.com
Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $1.5M River Oaks-area property screams ‘high-end bachelor pad’
HOUSTON – A motorcycle in the living room, Banksy bathroom tile and a suspended staircase -- let’s say this River Oaks-area house on the market for $1,595,000 is for a certain someone with particular tastes -- and the realtor staging is bringing that to the fore to the extreme.
Click2Houston.com
Fall foliage could be a bust this season in Texas; Drought the reason for muted colors, forest service says
HOUSTON – A summer without significant rain could lead to an autumn without significant fall colors, the Texas A&M Forest Service warned Tuesday. In a news release, the office said despite some late summer rain, much of Texas remains abnormally dry or in some stage of drought, and trees across the state are continuing to show signs of stress.
Click2Houston.com
Taylor Paige Henderson
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas actress Taylor Paige Henderson joins us in studio. She plays a key role in the new Hocus Pocus movie as young Winifred Sanderson, (Bette Midler’s character). Get to know Henderson, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
‘It makes me feel very scared’: Dozens of cars vandalized at luxury high-rise apartment complex in Rice Village
HOUSTON – A brazen act of vandalism in an apartment complex in Rice Village where dozens of vehicles were broken into, and oddly, nothing was stolen. Some residents at the Hanover Apartments said there was cash in glove compartments and even electronics in front seats, but nothing was taken.
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lolita, a professional dancing pup with the brightest spirit
6-year-old Lolita knows the best dance moves, and she can teach you, too!. The pup, who is an American Bully, came to Houston Humane Society from a cruelty case. Volunteers say she will do absolutely ANYTHING for a snack, especially by standing on her stubby legs and dance for you!
