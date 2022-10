Richmond Community College will be hosting its first-ever car, truck, and bike show on September 17th at the Cole Auditorium in Rockingham. “This is our first try at a car show or an event such as this. Our hope is to reach a new set of people and educate them on the benefits we offer at Richmond Community College and the many positive outcomes that come from helping those in need when it comes to scholarship dollars,” says Dr. Hal Shuler, Associate Vice President for Development at Richmond Community College.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 21 DAYS AGO