Topeka, KS

Hays Post

Police capture two suspects during Kansas business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 6a.m. Sunday, police were called by the victim to a business at 400 SE 29th in Topeka, according to Sgt. Kristen Marr. When officers arrived they observed two persons inside the fenced...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long criminal history

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating Sunday fatal officer involved shooting in Lawrence identified the man who died as 43-year-old Michael Blanck of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request KBI...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

2-month-old girl wounded in KC triple shooting has died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 2-month-old girl has died from injuries sustained last week in a triple shooting in Kansas City, authorities say. Police identified the infant Monday in a news release as Desiree Bowden. She was in critical condition when officers responded Sept. 26 to a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Police: Kan. man caught using a saw during business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a burglary. Just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police were conducting an area check at 605 SW Fairlawn Road, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting this check, officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw being operated inside...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas City-area man charged for the murder of his cousin

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Thursday of Gregory D. Ultican inside a Blue Springs residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kan. man jailed after hit-and-run that critically injured man

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Homicide: Police ID body found under I-70 bridge as Kan. man

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have identified the victim as 63-year-old John Grubb Jr. of Topeka, according to Captain Jerry Monasmith. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70...
Hays Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman

COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
BURLINGTON, KS
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau pledges $5 million to K-State

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau has pledged the largest donation in the organization's history: $5 million over five years to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture's innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research, according to a media release from the company. The two new innovation...
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The rural impact

My fellow Kansas Farm Bureau members this is a call to action, a challenge, we need you to go out and vote Nov. 8. I am not going to sugarcoat it, instead I am going to hit this head on. Every one of our members need to get out and vote and your neighbors need to get out and vote — agriculture depends on it.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

⚾ Big fifth innings carries Guardians past Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill's record at home has gone from oddity to rarity. Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at Progressive Field, improving to 14-0 in his career at the ballpark after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hays Post

⛳ Wamego dominates TMP-Marian Invitational

HAYS - The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team didn’t place anyone in the top-10 Monday at their own tournament at Smoky Hill Country Club. Wamego had the top-three finishers and all six of their golfers were in the top-10 led by Addison Douglass who won the event with an 84.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚾ Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Hays Post

🏈 Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay's stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including...
TAMPA, FL
Hays Post

