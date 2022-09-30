Read full article on original website
Police capture two suspects during Kansas business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 6a.m. Sunday, police were called by the victim to a business at 400 SE 29th in Topeka, according to Sgt. Kristen Marr. When officers arrived they observed two persons inside the fenced...
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long criminal history
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating Sunday fatal officer involved shooting in Lawrence identified the man who died as 43-year-old Michael Blanck of Lawrence, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Lawrence Police Department contacted the KBI at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, to request KBI...
2-month-old girl wounded in KC triple shooting has died
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 2-month-old girl has died from injuries sustained last week in a triple shooting in Kansas City, authorities say. Police identified the infant Monday in a news release as Desiree Bowden. She was in critical condition when officers responded Sept. 26 to a shooting.
Change of venue for 3rd trial of Kan. woman for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA — Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios agreed to lower Dana Chandler’s bond and change the venue for a new trial in her 20-year-old double murder case. Last month’s trial ended in a hung jury, with the 12 members unable to agree on whether Chandler killed her ex-husband, Mike Sisco, and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, in 2002.
Police: Kan. man caught using a saw during business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a burglary. Just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police were conducting an area check at 605 SW Fairlawn Road, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting this check, officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw being operated inside...
Homicide: 2 South American researchers killed in Kansas City fire
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires,...
Kansas City-area man charged for the murder of his cousin
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Thursday of Gregory D. Ultican inside a Blue Springs residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records,...
Kan. man jailed after hit-and-run that critically injured man
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Homicide: Police ID body found under I-70 bridge as Kan. man
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have identified the victim as 63-year-old John Grubb Jr. of Topeka, according to Captain Jerry Monasmith. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman
COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
Rideshare drivers in KC’s gig market want more protections
April Shabazz began driving for Uber full time this summer. The job wasn’t new for her. Rideshare driving had been her side gig for three years, along with work as a tax preparer. Shabazz, a member of Stand Up KC and the Missouri Workers Center, likes Uber’s flexible schedule....
Kansas Farm Bureau pledges $5 million to K-State
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau has pledged the largest donation in the organization's history: $5 million over five years to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture's innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research, according to a media release from the company. The two new innovation...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The rural impact
My fellow Kansas Farm Bureau members this is a call to action, a challenge, we need you to go out and vote Nov. 8. I am not going to sugarcoat it, instead I am going to hit this head on. Every one of our members need to get out and vote and your neighbors need to get out and vote — agriculture depends on it.
⚾ Big fifth innings carries Guardians past Royals
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill's record at home has gone from oddity to rarity. Quantrill finished the regular season unbeaten at Progressive Field, improving to 14-0 in his career at the ballpark after Owen Miller hit a two-run homer to send the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.
⛳ Wamego dominates TMP-Marian Invitational
HAYS - The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team didn’t place anyone in the top-10 Monday at their own tournament at Smoky Hill Country Club. Wamego had the top-three finishers and all six of their golfers were in the top-10 led by Addison Douglass who won the event with an 84.
⚾ Waters hits 3-run homer in 10th, Royals beat Guardians
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left...
⚾ Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed two runs over five innings in his final start before the postseason, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber (13-8) is scheduled to start Game 1 of the...
🏈 Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had all the answers for solving Tampa Bay's stingy defense, winning his latest matchup against Tom Brady in the stadium where the seven-time Super Bowl winner dealt him one of his most disappointing losses. Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including...
🏈 Chiefs do about-face after Colts letdown in blowout of Bucs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One week after Kansas City could do little right in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could seemingly do no wrong in a 41-31 blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. On offense, Mahomes conjured more improvisational...
