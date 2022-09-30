Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly ‘seriously considered’ Westbrook trade for Hield, Turner
“If you make that trade, it has to be the right one, you have one shot to do it. So we’re being very thoughtful around the decisions on when and how to use draft capital in a way that will improve our roster.”. That was Lakers GM Rob Pelinka...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors win final preseason Japan game
From the sights and sounds and shrieks from fans to adventures in dining, the Warriors enjoyed their trip to Japan. As for the basketball, the two games against the Wizards looked like much-needed scrimmages. The Warriors managed to make the most of it, though. Their 104-95 victory over the Washington...
NBC Sports
Why Celtics' locker room atmosphere 'surprised' Blake Griffin
Blake Griffin has spent 13 NBA seasons with three different teams, so he's seen a lot over the years. But the Boston Celtics managed to take him aback Sunday after he joined the team. The veteran forward, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Celtics on Monday, admitted his...
NBC Sports
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
NBC Sports
How Poole could be impacted by Herro's $130M Heat extension
Jordan Poole is set for a massive payday, either in the coming weeks or next summer. How much Poole will make in a potential contract extension with the Warriors isn't clear just yet, but another deal signed Sunday could impact what the Michigan product gets. Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth...
NBC Sports
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
NBC Sports
Collin Sexton expects to start for Jazz once he gets back to full speed
After the blockbuster trade that was centered around Donovan Mitchell sent Collin Sexton to Utah, the immediate expectation was that he would start for the Jazz and have the ultimate green light. However, that wasn’t the case in their first preseason matchup with Toronto on Sunday. In 18 minutes off...
NBC Sports
Warriors release McClung for Jerome, sign Lamb to camp deal
After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, The Warriors made some roster moves on Monday. Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the team announced on Monday.
NBC Sports
McClung goes viral, wows Japan crowd with between-the-legs dunk
Mac McClung continues to excite the internet. Dub Nation and the rest of NBA Twitter went bonkers over a video of the 23-year-old guard before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, which shows him getting some serious air on an unreal between-the-legs dunk.
NBA・
NBC Sports
Rivera insists he's as upset about the Commanders as fans are
The mood surrounding the 2022 Commanders has soured greatly since a season-opening victory over the Jaguars, and on Monday, Ron Rivera insisted that he grasps why fans of the franchise are so upset with its current standing. "I understand everybody's frustration, especially how proud this organization is," Rivera said in...
NBC Sports
Kittle, Shanahan enjoyed Wagner's vicious hit on protestor
The best hit during the 49ers' 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night didn't happen during game action. Late in the first half, a protester ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium with a lit flare spewing pink smoke. As stadium security chased after the man, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner stepped off the Los Angeles sideline and crushed the intruder, allowing security to take him into custody.
NFL・
NBC Sports
It looks like these Sixers won't need to make as many compromises
NEW YORK — Quite reasonably, Doc Rivers didn’t think last season’s Sixers could have it both ways. Before his team’s first of four preseason games on Monday night in Brooklyn, the Sixers' head coach did not dismiss that this year, it might be possible. “Listen, we...
NBC Sports
How Kerr, Warriors are helping Steph extend his prime years
Steph Curry is entering the final years of his NBA career. That doesn't mean his performance will fall off, but with the Warriors star in his mid-30s, how he takes care of himself is crucial. Curry will be 35 toward the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. As a result,...
WVU RB Donaldson in concussion protocol, out for Baylor game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson is in concussion protocol and will miss next week’s home game with Baylor after he was injured in a loss to Texas, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday. Donaldson remained on the ground after he was tackled on a short gain in the third quarter of Saturday’s 38-20 loss to the Longhorns. His helmet and shoulder pads were removed and he was carted off the field on a stretcher. After the game he was cleared to travel home with the team. “He’s recovering,” Brown said. “There is a strict return-to-play (policy) that we have to follow here and I’m zero involved in it. All I do is ask the question. They don’t even start the return-to-play until they’re symptom free.” Donaldson, a 240-pound freshman, leads the Mountaineers with 389 rushing yards and six touchdowns, with an average of 6.9 yards per carry.
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
NBC Sports
Rams' Wagner absolutely decks protestor during 49ers game
Bobby Wagner has more combined tackles than anyone since he entered the NFL in 2012. On "Monday Night Football," the Rams' linebacker had yet another takedown with an unlikely foe hitting the ground. It wasn't a 49ers player, but a protestor running on the field at Levi's Stadium with a pink smoke bomb.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
NBC Sports
Kerr impressed by several Baldwin Jr. traits during Japan trip
When Patrick Baldwin Jr. was selected by the Warriors with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the team and analysts weren't exactly sure what Golden State had in the 6-foot-9 forward. Baldwin Jr. was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, but injuries limited...
NBA・
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles should be No. 1, and yet...
We're four weeks into the NFL season and there's only one undefeated team left standing. That should make the first entry of this week's power rankings pretty easy, right? You'd think, and yet...!. It seems the majority, but not the entirety, of national football analysts are buying the Eagles as...
