ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

By DAVID KLEPPER
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RT5yi_0iGxN1Hv00

The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies.

The Russian position is also reverberating on social media forums popular with American conservatives and far-right groups.

NATO leaders believe the damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines between Russia and Germany is the result of sabotage. NATO has refrained from identifying a suspect pending an investigation into the damage.

Russia began blaming the U.S. quickly after the damage was reported Monday night. On Friday, speaking at a ceremony to annex four Ukrainian regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said "Anglo-Saxons" in the West were behind the "terror attacks" but did not specify any nations.

Pravda and other Russian state outlets reported Thursday that the U.S. operates underwater robots capable of carrying out the acts of sabotage. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman wrote about her suspicions of U.S. involvement in a Telegram post.

"Europe must know the truth!" Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram Wednesday.

President Joe Biden on Friday dismissed Russia’s claims.

“It was a deliberate act of sabotage. And now the Russians are pumping out disinformation and lies,” Biden said. “... When things calm down, we’re going to send the divers down to find out exactly what happened. We don’t know that yet exactly. But just don’t listen to what Putin’s saying. What he’s saying we know is not true.”

The assertions of U.S. responsibility cite Biden's threat in February to stop the recently completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invaded Ukraine. "If Russia invades ... then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2," Biden said. "We will bring an end to it."

The two Nord Stream lines were not in operation but were filled with tons of methane that began bubbling to the surface following the damage. Russia recently shut off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as it ramped up energy pressure on Europe. Nord Stream 2 has never been used.

Fox News' Tucker Carlson played the Biden clip on his show Tuesday and brought up the possibility that the U.S. was behind the sabotage.

“If they did this, this will be one of the craziest, most destructive things any American administration has ever done, but it would also be totally consistent with what they do," Carlson said.

Former President Donald Trump also reposted Biden's remarks on Truth Social along with a call for the U.S. to remain "cool, calm" in its relations with Russia. "Wow. What a statement. World War III anyone?" he wrote.

Contacted for a response, a spokeswoman for Fox News forwarded transcripts from past episodes of Carlson's show, including one in which he discussed a conspiracy theory about supposed secret bioweapon research in Ukraine.

A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to a message on Friday.

The suggestion that the U.S. caused the damage was circulating on online forums popular with American conservatives and followers of QAnon, a conspiracy theory movement which asserts that Trump is fighting a battle against a Satanic child-trafficking sect that controls world events.

The claim's popularity among the American far-right and the speed with which it spread from Russian state media reflect mounting skepticism about America's role in the war in Ukraine, according to Emma Ashford, a senior fellow at the Washington, D.C.-based Stimson Center and an expert on security and energy.

“Russia is quite good at capitalizing on these divides, but it doesn't create them,” she said.

It's not the first time Russia has spread disinformation

redirect blame for the war and undermine Ukraine's allies. Earlier this year, Kremlin-controlled media mounted a disinformation operation asserting the U.S. had been running secret bioweapon labs in Ukraine. Carlson helped amplify that theory too.

Networks allied with the Kremlin have also spread frightening tales about Ukrainian refugees, and blamed atrocities committed during the war on Ukrainians.

Seen in that context, the conspiracy theory alleging U.S. responsibility for the pipeline damage is consistent, the researchers concluded.

“The central theme is that this is a “false-flag” operation, an American plot designed to convince Europe that it was a Russian attack intended to signal the vulnerability of Europe’s energy supplies,” the researchers wrote.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of misinformation at https://apnews.com/hub/misinformation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV

Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
POLITICS
WDBO

Ukraine-Russia war: the latest maps and key developments

London — One month after its counteroffensive began, Ukrainian forces have gained significant ground following months of Russia’s advances in the south and east of the country. The dramatic breakthrough follows weeks of progress, albeit slow, by Kyiv's military. According to the Insitute for the Study of War,...
POLITICS
WDBO

Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after N. Korea missile test

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan. The White House in a statement said the leaders condemned...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDBO

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix. Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Donald Trump
WDBO

White House keeps focus on abortion as midterms approach

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With few options for strengthening abortion access, President Joe Biden is trying to keep the issue front and center in the leadup to the midterm elections, when Democrats hope to harness anger over growing restrictions to keep control of Congress. Biden and Vice President...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race

ATLANTA — (AP) — In Georgia's pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock,...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Gunshots rang out as protesters blocked roads with iron gates and mango trees. Then...
ECONOMY
WDBO

Burkina Faso coup supporters gather near regional mediation

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Protesters waving Russian flags gathered in Burkina Faso's capital where West African regional envoys were meeting Tuesday to press the country's latest coup leaders to swiftly return the country to civilian rule. The meeting Tuesday in the capital, Ouagadougou, comes amid fears...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Russian World#Ukraine#Russians#Kremlin#European#American#Nato#Pravda
WDBO

US starts fiscal year with record $31 trillion in debt

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The nation's gross national debt has surpassed $31 trillion, according to a U.S. Treasury report released Tuesday that logs America's daily finances. Edging closer to the statutory ceiling of roughly $31.4 trillion — an artificial cap Congress placed on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow — the debt numbers hit an already tenuous economy facing high inflation, rising interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar.
BUSINESS
WDBO

Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul 'dangerous'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
WDBO

Stocks rise in extended rally, clawing back more ground

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 800 points and the S&P 500 had its best day in more than two years Tuesday as the market clawed back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks on Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 3.1%, its best...
STOCKS
WDBO

Ex-judge opens COVID inquiry into UK handling of pandemic

LONDON — (AP) — A retired judge opened a public inquiry on Tuesday into how Britain handled the coronavirus pandemic, saying bereaved families and those who suffered would be at the heart of the proceedings. Former Court of Appeal judge Heather Hallett said the inquiry would investigate the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

In 1st speech as Prince of Wales, William champions wildlife

LONDON — (AP) — Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning. William delivered the...
PETS
WDBO

US stocks gain ground; pound rallies after UK tax retreat

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks rallied on Monday and Treasury yields eased off their multiyear highs as Wall Street leaves behind the worst month since the virus pandemic crashed global markets. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% as of 12:04 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy