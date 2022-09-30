Read full article on original website
Lennar To Face Heat As Interest Rate Hike Negatively Impacts Home Ownership Affordability, Says Analyst
JMP Securities analyst Aaron Hecht reiterated a Market Outperform rating on the shares of Lennar Corp LEN and lowered the price target to $115 from $130. The analyst said the company beat Q3 FY22 normalized EPS expectations driven by stronger-than-expected homebuilding gross income and lower SG&A expense. However, Hecht thinks...
Analyst Ratings for Energizer Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Energizer Holdings ENR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Energizer Holdings has an average price target of $33.6 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $32.00.
Vertiv Faces Spending Pullback, Supply Woes & Potential Asia-Pacific Slowdown, Says Analyst
Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co VRT with a price target of $10.00. The company had announced that its CEO Rob Johnson, will be stepping down due to health reasons effective December 31, 2022. His successor Giordano Albertazzi, the analyst says,...
Peering Into Infobird Co's Recent Short Interest
Infobird Co's IFBD short percent of float has risen 1644.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 234 thousand shares sold short, which is 8.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
As Global Recession Looms, These 3 Dividend Kings Are Primed To Benefit From The Sale Of Necessities
With the SPDR S&P 500 SPY down roughly 22.5% year-to-date, investors may want to turn to blue chip dividend kings. These stocks typically lose less of their value than other stocks in the S&P 500 and increase dividends for 50 consecutive years. For instance, the SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
Where Intel Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Intel INTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Danaher Whale Trades For October 04
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher. Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Stocks Searched On Benzinga Pro In September: Where Do Tesla, Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond Rank?
YTD Return: -25.0%. The leading ETF that tracks the S&P 500 was the top-searched ticker for the month of September. This happened in a month and quarter that saw the market decline to the lowest levels for 2022. 2. Tesla Inc TSLA. YTD Return: -30.7%. 52-Week Range: $206.86 TO $414.50.
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Why Is Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) A Good Public Cannabis Company? This Analyst Breaks It Down For You!
Why is Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF "a good public cannabis company"?. Colin Campbell, Managing Director of Sharp Capital Advisors, shared his thesis on Benzinga Cannabis Insider. "They actually have EBIDTA," he started. Check out his full argument on YouTube (around the 24:00 mark): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GULfW1giRXo. Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a...
Can Increased Odds Of A Recession Cause Crypto To Rise?
After a painful week for the stock market in the U.S., the S&P 500 had its best day since July, growing by 2.59%. S&P 500 futures are also up over 1.8%. This has led Bitcoin to rise over 4% overnight. This rise in the stock market resulted from weak manufacturing data that came in yesterday. The U.S. September manufacturing ISM was weaker than the expected 52 and dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9. Furthermore, employment & new orders fell below 50. Prices paid dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9 in addition to supplier deliveries and order backlogs falling These indicators are pointing to less inflation pressure, hence resulting in positive sentiment in global markets yesterday, including Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Decibel Expands In Israel As Demand For Cannabis Products Grows
Cannabis producer Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DB DBCCF is launching its Qwest brand and cannabis products in Israel as part of an ongoing supply agreement with Breath of Life International Ltd. The supply agreement is for $4.8 million of premium cannabis product, with the first shipment expected in the fourth...
Looking At Laredo Petroleum's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Laredo Petroleum. Looking at options history for Laredo Petroleum LPI we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened...
This Nutraceutical Company Stands To Become Leader In A Projected $50B Industry, New Analyst Insights
Irwin Naturals Inc., IWINF a household name in nutraceuticals for nearly nearly 30 years ventured into the cannabis industry with its own CBD line and THC licensing. Now, the company is looking to establish its presence in the psychedelics space as well. The company's latest move was the acquisition of...
Agnico Eagle Mines Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines. Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the...
Credit Suisse Lending Clients Spooked By Swiss Bank Financial Health Concerns
Credit Suisse Group CS shares have been volatile this week amid ongoing concerns over the Swiss bank's financial health. Now it appears some of the firm's lending clients are pulling back. What Happened: One of Credit Suisse's lending businesses has reversed some share lending transactions in recent days following concerns...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Realty Income
Realty Income O has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Realty Income at $60.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
