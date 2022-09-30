ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Energizer Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Energizer Holdings ENR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Energizer Holdings has an average price target of $33.6 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $32.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Peering Into Infobird Co's Recent Short Interest

Infobird Co's IFBD short percent of float has risen 1644.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 234 thousand shares sold short, which is 8.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Benzinga

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtc#Price Action#Business Industry#Linus Business#Needham#Walt Disney Co Dis#Eps#Linear Tv#Omniverse
Benzinga

Where Intel Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Intel INTC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Danaher Whale Trades For October 04

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher. Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Benzinga

Why Is Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) A Good Public Cannabis Company? This Analyst Breaks It Down For You!

Why is Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF "a good public cannabis company"?. Colin Campbell, Managing Director of Sharp Capital Advisors, shared his thesis on Benzinga Cannabis Insider. "They actually have EBIDTA," he started. Check out his full argument on YouTube (around the 24:00 mark): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GULfW1giRXo. Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Can Increased Odds Of A Recession Cause Crypto To Rise?

After a painful week for the stock market in the U.S., the S&P 500 had its best day since July, growing by 2.59%. S&P 500 futures are also up over 1.8%. This has led Bitcoin to rise over 4% overnight. This rise in the stock market resulted from weak manufacturing data that came in yesterday. The U.S. September manufacturing ISM was weaker than the expected 52 and dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9. Furthermore, employment & new orders fell below 50. Prices paid dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9 in addition to supplier deliveries and order backlogs falling These indicators are pointing to less inflation pressure, hence resulting in positive sentiment in global markets yesterday, including Bitcoin BTC/USD.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Decibel Expands In Israel As Demand For Cannabis Products Grows

Cannabis producer Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DB DBCCF is launching its Qwest brand and cannabis products in Israel as part of an ongoing supply agreement with Breath of Life International Ltd. The supply agreement is for $4.8 million of premium cannabis product, with the first shipment expected in the fourth...
WORLD
Benzinga

Looking At Laredo Petroleum's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Laredo Petroleum. Looking at options history for Laredo Petroleum LPI we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Agnico Eagle Mines Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines. Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Realty Income

Realty Income O has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $76.0 versus the current price of Realty Income at $60.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
92K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy