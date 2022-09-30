Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners To Honor The Late Willie Best – Guilford’s First Black County Manager
At the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ Thursday, Oct. 6 meeting, the commissioners plan to honor a man whose name is well remembered by longtime county employees and other residents – former Guilford County Manager Willie Best. Best, who passed away this summer, was a key player in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
rhinotimes.com
NC Licensing Board Warns Of Contractor Scams In Wake Of Hurricane Ian
Greensboro and Guilford County weren’t hit as hard as some other places by Hurricane Ian, but there was plenty of damage, and a lot of people are hiring contractors to make repairs. This week, the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) issued an alert to state residents to prevent them from getting scammed by unethical and unlicensed contractors.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County To Conduct $1.1 Million Building Space Use Study
Guilford County has always had a particularly interesting use of county space: In the past, some prime county-owned real estate – such as the county commissioners’ office space on the first floor of the old Guilford County Court House – went completely unused for years, while other county offices were jam-packed with workers.
Greensboro neighborhood dealing with power outages after storm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in the Hamilton Forest neighborhood in Greensboro were without electricity and running water for nearly 72 hours. Around two dozen Duke Energy lineworkers restored the power in the community Monday afternoon. “We lose power very quickly, and it takes a while to get it back,” said Richard Ranieri, […]
Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Department Gets $112K To Fight COVID-19 Transmission In The Jails
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Communicable Disease Branch Corrections Team is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, jails and detention centers around the state – and, thanks to that effort, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is getting a grant of just under $112,000 to fight that fight.
WXII 12
State of Emergency lifted for Winston-Salem, Guilford County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mayor Allen Joines will end at noon today the state of emergency he declared Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure before the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency has also been lifted for Guilford County. At noon on Sept. 30,...
Tractor-trailer hauling butane crashes, shuts down I-73 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic in Randolph County on Monday morning. I-73 shut down in Randolph County between the Level Cross exit and US 62. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer crashed around 5:00 a.m. and I-73 remains closed in both directions between Business 220 and US 62. According to Randolph County’s […]
Veteran celebrating birthday among victims of Surry County stabbing, remains in coma
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends are offering insight into the stabbing that left five injured at a birthday party in Surry County. Colby “Branch” Benton, who turned 27 on Monday, has been identified by his family as a victim of the assault. “Branch is a former Marine of great character. The family […]
Orange County murder of two teenagers remains unsolved
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths. A suspect is still at large. 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect. WFMY News...
Missing 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in North Carolina
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She was reportedly […]
‘Crash with injuries’ shuts down West Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The intersection of Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street was closed following a crash in Greensboro late Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred sometime late Saturday night and the road closure extended into the early hours of Sunday morning. The intersection is nearby Downtown Greensboro […]
Man found hiding under lumber at construction site in Alamance County, charged with larceny
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged for stealing lumber from a housing development. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in a construction development on Summer Walk Drive Sunday just before 10 p.m. when they noticed a pick-up truck at a home near the dead end. The […]
Pregnant woman among victims in North Carolina apartment shooting, 15 gunshots reported, 911 calls reveal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was among four people injured during a deadly shooting where up to 15 shots were fired nearly one week ago in Chapel Hill, according to 911 calls released Monday. The shooting that left one man dead was reported around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at apartments in the 800 […]
Hurricane Ian-related death reported in North Carolina, deputies say
The first reported death in the Triangle related to Hurricane Ian has been confirmed.
cbs17
1 arrested, 1 sought after motor vehicle theft in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced one man has been arrested in connection to a motor vehicle theft in the county stemming from mid-September. Deputies said Monday that Codie Williams, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of a stolen...
Fallen trees in Piedmont Triad damage homes, knock out power for around 350,000 people across NC
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The people who live in the home […]
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
Guilford County Animal Services rescues 2 dogs as storms roll through Piedmont Triad
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dogs were rescued by Guilford County Animal Services on Thursday as the remnants of Hurricane Ian rolled through the Piedmont Triad. A Good Samaritan found the 4-month-old girls abandoned in a box. Animal Control workers brought them to the shelter, and they are now safe and away from the […]
