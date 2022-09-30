Greensboro and Guilford County weren’t hit as hard as some other places by Hurricane Ian, but there was plenty of damage, and a lot of people are hiring contractors to make repairs. This week, the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) issued an alert to state residents to prevent them from getting scammed by unethical and unlicensed contractors.

