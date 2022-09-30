ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
rhinotimes.com

NC Licensing Board Warns Of Contractor Scams In Wake Of Hurricane Ian

Greensboro and Guilford County weren’t hit as hard as some other places by Hurricane Ian, but there was plenty of damage, and a lot of people are hiring contractors to make repairs. This week, the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) issued an alert to state residents to prevent them from getting scammed by unethical and unlicensed contractors.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County To Conduct $1.1 Million Building Space Use Study

Guilford County has always had a particularly interesting use of county space: In the past, some prime county-owned real estate – such as the county commissioners’ office space on the first floor of the old Guilford County Court House – went completely unused for years, while other county offices were jam-packed with workers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
City
High Point, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighborhood dealing with power outages after storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in the Hamilton Forest neighborhood in Greensboro were without electricity and running water for nearly 72 hours. Around two dozen Duke Energy lineworkers restored the power in the community Monday afternoon. “We lose power very quickly, and it takes a while to get it back,” said Richard Ranieri, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Duke Energy says 10,000 outages restored in Winston-Salem after construction crew hit transmission line

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Duke Energy said power should be back on for Winston-Salem residents Tuesday afternoon. A company spokesperson said a construction crew hit a transmission line, knocking out power for nearly 10,000 homes and businesses in the area. Duke Energy said the problem has been fixed and all homes should have their power again.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Gets $112K To Fight COVID-19 Transmission In The Jails

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Communicable Disease Branch Corrections Team is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, jails and detention centers around the state – and, thanks to that effort, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is getting a grant of just under $112,000 to fight that fight.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

State of Emergency lifted for Winston-Salem, Guilford County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mayor Allen Joines will end at noon today the state of emergency he declared Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure before the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency has also been lifted for Guilford County. At noon on Sept. 30,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency
WFMY NEWS2

Orange County murder of two teenagers remains unsolved

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The search for answers in the murders of two teenagers continues weeks after their deaths. A suspect is still at large. 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found dead in Orange County in September. Investigators aren't saying anything about the 17-year-old suspect. WFMY News...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Missing 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She was reportedly […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX8 News

‘Crash with injuries’ shuts down West Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The intersection of Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street was closed following a crash in Greensboro late Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred sometime late Saturday night and the road closure extended into the early hours of Sunday morning. The intersection is nearby Downtown Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 arrested, 1 sought after motor vehicle theft in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced one man has been arrested in connection to a motor vehicle theft in the county stemming from mid-September. Deputies said Monday that Codie Williams, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of a stolen...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy