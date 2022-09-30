ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

StatelineKids

Parent’s Night Out in the Rockford Area

If you’re looking to get out for a date night in the Rockford area, you have two options – hire a sitter or use a Parent’s Night Out service in the area. Most of these options require that a child be at least three years old and potty trained before attending.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford pumpkin carver to appear on Food Network

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Food Network’s upcoming shows is about to feature a Rockford man as one of its contestants. Lincoln Bias is one of seven carving enthusiasts who will compete weekly for a $25,000 grand prize in the third season of ‘Outrageous Pumpkins’. On top of the money. Bias plays for the champion title.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere holds snowmobile races…on grass

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Riders went out to the Boone County Fairgrounds on Sunday. It was for the Prairie Riders Snowmobile Club of Boone County’s Annual “Grass Drags and Swap Meet.” The club has been in the stateline for 47 years, and this was their 27th time holding the event. Four-wheelers and snowmobilers were racing […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Cider ‘N Cinnamon returning this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cider ‘N Cinnamon arts and crafts fair is returning for its 47th year this weekend at Edgebrook Center parking lot. Over 75 talented and creative vendors across the region will attend, starting at from 10 to 5 p.m on Saturday, October 1 and from 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 2.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Kitchen Fire

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Edgebrook is “brewing” up a sweet treat at it’s annual arts and crafts fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Edgebrook Center in Rockford kicks off Autumn with it’s forty-fifth annual Cider Cinnamon Arts and Crafts fair. Those who come out enjoyed live music while shopping for various pieces of art, jewelry, décor and more from dozens of vendors. Saturday is the first dat out of the two day festival at the Edgebrook Center, and organizers say they expect to see large crowds Sunday after seeing today’s turn out.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Popular Loves Park Bar and Grill Opening 2nd Location in October

Some might find it strange for a bar to open another location just 2 miles down the same road, but not once you see what they have planned. In the last year, business along Riverside Boulevard, east of Mulford, has been booming. Several new places to eat, sip, shop, gamble or improve your life in some way, and I'm here for ALL of it. What's even more remarkable is the growth in this corridor from existing Rockford area businesses, that are opening additional locations.
LOVES PARK, IL
Q985

Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert

No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing In Rockford, Rockford PD are Investigating…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Vehicle 10-50, In Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people from Rockford are without a home after theirs went up in flames. The Rockford Fire Department was called to 804 Emerson Drive at 10:52 a.m. Sunday for reports of a house fire, according to the department. Units found heavy smoke and visible fire from the rear of the structure. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
