October 2022
Protecting What Matters with Susan M. Blais and Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and…
Cal Poly announces plans to build John Madden Football Center
The $30 million facility will become the new headquarters for Cal Poly football.
Cal Poly announces new $30 million headquarters for the football program
According to the university, the project has been in the works for the past few years, led by President Jeffrey D. Armstrong and Coach Beau Baldwin alongside John Madden and his son, Mike.
National Night Out Tonight 10.04.2022
National Night Out to be celebrated from 5-7 this afternoon and evening in Atascadero. Atascadero city police and other first responders will be on hand for the event. Five to seven this afternoon and evening at the sunken gardens in downtown Atascadero. National Night Out.
Atascadero National Night Out 10.03.2022
Tomorrow night in Atascadero, it’s National Night Out for the Atascadero police force. National Night Out is tomorrow night from 5-7 in the Atascadero sunken gardens. It’s free and they usually have a lot of cool stuff on hand.
Paso Robles School District 10.03.2022
While Paso Robles school board debates the use of pronouns and how to accommodate trans sexual students, parents tell KPRL about the numerous fights which are breaking out at the high school. One grandmother, who is a retired school administrator, estimates there have been 10-15 fights at the high school...
There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc
I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
North County Weather 10.04.2022
Sunny and warm, highs near 92 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny but a little warmer. High’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
Colony Days in Atascadero 10.03.2022
The Colony Day Parade returned to Atascadero Saturday. Thousands of people lined El Camino Real and crowded around the Sunken Garden to see floats, bands, old cars and other parade participants. Tent City was small this year, but coordinator Diane Greenaway plans to have Tent City return to its former...
Cat Ordinance in Atascadero 09.30.2022
Despite the Weiner dog race, and dog costume contest, cats are also important in Atascadero. Mayor Heather Moreno talking about a cat ordinance at this week’s city council meeting. The ordinance will address issues related to feral cat colonies. The effort will be coordinated with the new county animal shelter.
Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022
The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
Atascadero teen has been missing since Thursday. Did he leave home to join a local gang?
“I told the cops I’d do whatever it takes to bring him home,” the boy’s mom told The Tribune.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
Hwy 246 is up for state-funded beautification project
Caltrans is set to break ground on a project that will improve a section of Hwy 246 near Santa Ynez.
Body found in SLO field near Highway 101
A local person found a dead body near the edge of a field in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning, in an area homeless people congregate. After the caller reported the death, investigators went to the field located off of Los Osos Valley Road east of Highway 101. San Luis Obispo police officers are investigating the death with assistance from the county coroner’s office.
San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles
A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.
Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc
Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One access point to Cerro San Luis closed due to mountain lion sightings
San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation closed one access point to Cerro San Luis due to multiple reports of mountain lions.
Paso Robles City Council 10.03.2022
Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow night at the library conference room. The city council meeting begins at 6:30 tomorrow evening at the library conference room. You can hear the city council live here on KPRL.
Death notices for Sept. 28-29
Nancy Lonsdale, age 89, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 29. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. James William Webster, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 28. James was born Jan. 26, 1944. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. The Paso Robles...
