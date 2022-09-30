Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Bubba Wallace penalized before Talladega race
Bubba Wallace is set to drop to the rear of the field ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway, the YellaWood 500. 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace qualified for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 12 playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in 27th place behind the wheel of his #45 Toyota, but he is set to start at the back.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Wreck Sunday
Another week, another major NASCAR wreck. On Sunday, there was a huge wreck in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. NASCAR on NBC tweeted out a video of the huge wreck on Sunday afternoon. "Big wreck! #NASCARPlayoffs driver Joey Logano involved in this one among others," they tweeted. It's...
Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns
Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather
Ty Gibbs stood next to his grandfather and did something on live television before the Xfinity Series race at Talladega that showed his immaturity and boosted the argument of his critics that he's entitled. The post Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Driver Jordan Anderson Shares Update After Fiery Crash
NASCAR fans watched as Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson dipped from his truck as it was engulfed in flames and hit the inside wall. Anderson collapsed after getting out of the vehicle and was later transported via helicopter to a hospital in Birmingham. It’s the last thing you want to see on the track.
LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway
Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national series and fans leave a lot of things behind. Spending time out in the infield is a time-honored tradition for many. Folks will camp out for the weekend, have a heck of a time and then they forget some things. It happens. With all of the exciting NASCAR action in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series it’s hard to remember everything you brought to the track with you.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Returning To Cup Series Next Year
A former longtime NASCAR Cup Series driver will reportedly be back on the circuit in 2023. A.J. Allmendinger, who competed on the Cup Series from 2007-18, is returning to the circuit full-time, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Allmendinger has spent the last few seasons driving on the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with several Cup appearances sprinkled in.
NASCAR at Talladega results: Chase Elliott seals spot in Round of 8 with daring final lap move
Sunday's race at Talladega was fairly clean, with only a handful of caution flags being waved over the course of the day. So, when Daniel Hemric's No. 16 car stalled out on pit road with six laps to go, the pressure was on for those at the front of the pack.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Former Cup Driver Brendan Gaughan Offers Unpopular Take on Safety and Earns Stern Rebuke From Denny Hamlin
When it comes to the safety of NASCAR's Next Gen car, it's safe to say that Brendan Gaughan and Denny Hamlin will have to agree to disagree. The post Former Cup Driver Brendan Gaughan Offers Unpopular Take on Safety and Earns Stern Rebuke From Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 5 teams with no drivers announced for 2023
There are quite a few NASCAR Cup Series teams which have yet to announce anything pertaining to their plans for the 2023 season. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup is coming together little by little, with several drivers having recently signed contract extensions or deals to compete with new teams next year.
Chase Elliott gets great push from Erik Jones to win at Talladega
Chase Elliott won Sunday’s Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Ala. after getting some big help from a fellow Chevrolet driver. Elliott was fifth on the final restart with two laps to go. Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones were both on the front row. Elliott managed to slip ahead and got a critical push from his manufacturer teammate Jones to come out in front. He held off Blaney by 0.046 seconds for the checkered flag, propelling him into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Chase Elliott’s Road to the NASCAR Championship 4 Is Now a Very Short Drive
We're not even out of the round of 12 yet, but Chase Elliott is already set up nicely for a return to the Championship 4 of the NASCAR Cup Series. The post Chase Elliott’s Road to the NASCAR Championship 4 Is Now a Very Short Drive appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race
Matt DiBenedetto’s first career Camping World Truck Series victory didn’t impact the playoff standings after Talladega since DiBenedetto is not a playoff driver. The Truck Series is off this weekend. The next Truck race is Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Elliott is the only driver with five victories...
Talladega Cup playoff race results, driver points standings entering cutoff
Talladega points, results: Chase Elliott captured his 18th career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, passing Ryan Blaney on the final lap Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the fifth time in the past six races at the 2.66-mile oval that a last-lap pass was made by the winner. Blaney...
The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega
Longtime NASCAR driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns during a truck series wreck at Talladega. The post The Family of America’s Crew Chief Gets a Huge Scare at Talladega appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chase Elliott wins Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway
Chase Elliott had the moves, the power and the drafting help when he needed them. Elliott shot to the lead in a web of traffic in the final five miles and won Sunday’s 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott, winning for the fifth time this year, thus earned a spot in the playoffs’ Round of 8. It will mark Elliott’s sixth appearance in that playoff round.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Driver Return News
NASCAR's Cup Series will feature a familiar face next year. According to a report from The Athletic, veteran driver AJ Allmendinger is returning to the Cup Series in a full-time role beginning in 2023. Jordan Bianchi first reported the news on Monday afternoon. Allmendinger will be driving the No. 16...
NASCAR Playoffs: Chase Elliott wins YellaWood 500 in Talladega
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continued Sunday with the YellaWood 500 in iconic Talladega, Alabama, where Chase Elliott secured his fifth win of the season and punched his ticket to the Round of 8. It was the fifth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that...
NASCAR Power Rankings: Elliott back on top after Talladega win
It took five weeks, but a championship-eligible driver has finally won a playoff race. Fittingly, it was No. 1-seed Chase Elliott visiting victory lane after his last-lap pass of Ryan Blaney on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The win automatically sends Elliott into the Round of 8 – and he’ll enter the penultimate round with a commanding championship lead after his series-leading fifth win of 2022.
