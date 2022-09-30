ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Newsweek

Russian Newspaper Slams Putin Ally Over Nuclear War Threats

An editorial in a Russian newspaper has taken aim at the nuclear rhetoric being pushed by former President Dmitry Medvedev in a rare rebuke of officials in a tightly controlled media environment. The op-ed in Nezavisimaya Gazeta follows a Telegram social media post in which Medvedev, now deputy head of...
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Newsweek

Putin Ally Bemoans War on Russia State TV: 'West Is Starting to Mock Us'

Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, nicknamed "Putin's voice" for his stridently pro-Kremlin views, expressed frustration about Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine and claimed that "the whole West is starting to mock us." Vladimir Putin is expected to formally annex four Ukrainian provinces into Russia later on Friday. The Russian military...
