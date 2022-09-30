Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
AOL Corp
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Sen. Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president against Donald Trump, book says
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney encouraged Joe Biden to run against Donald Trump following the 2018 midterm elections, according to an upcoming book.
Washington Examiner
FBI official who shut down key Hunter Biden details called to testify by top Republicans
The FBI agent who recently left the bureau following whistleblower allegations that he shut down key details about the Hunter Biden investigation must testify, House Republicans have demanded. Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed up a line of inquiry into...
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Romney's revenge: Mitt helped convince Biden to run for president, new book reveals
About six years after getting bested by the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) implored his old vice presidential rival to vie for the presidency in 2020 amid his dismay with former President Donald Trump, a new book claims.
Jen Psaki in MSNBC debut says Trump ‘energizing’ Democrats ahead of midterms
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki in her debut as an MSNBC commentator said former President Trump is “energizing” Democratic voters ahead of the November midterm elections. Psaki, the former face of the Biden White House who left the administration in May, made her first appearance as...
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Russian Newspaper Slams Putin Ally Over Nuclear War Threats
An editorial in a Russian newspaper has taken aim at the nuclear rhetoric being pushed by former President Dmitry Medvedev in a rare rebuke of officials in a tightly controlled media environment. The op-ed in Nezavisimaya Gazeta follows a Telegram social media post in which Medvedev, now deputy head of...
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Adam Kinzinger warns that a GOP-led House could try to impeach Biden every week
Kinzinger said that a weekly impeachment vote would be what's in store for Congress if "crazies" get to take control in a GOP-majority House.
‘First portions’ of Russian reservists reach Ukraine, Pentagon says
The first batch of Russian reservists whom President Vladimir Putin called up last week has reached Ukrainian territory, according to a senior U.S. military official. Putin called up approximately 300,000 reservists last week in an escalatory move that defense officials have argued demonstrates his increasingly dire manpower problem. “I think...
Biden Reportedly Holding an Ambassador Slot Open for Nancy Pelosi if GOP Wins House
While it isn't yet a certainty, polls suggest Republicans will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November. Should that happen, it would mark the end of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign. However, Washington insiders suspect the California rep already has a backup plan lined up: U.S. Ambassador to Italy.
GOP lawmaker suggests there's 'pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if party wins the House
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday she believes there is "pressure" for House Republicans to move to impeach President Joe Biden if they gain control of the chamber after the midterm elections.
Putin Ally Bemoans War on Russia State TV: 'West Is Starting to Mock Us'
Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, nicknamed "Putin's voice" for his stridently pro-Kremlin views, expressed frustration about Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine and claimed that "the whole West is starting to mock us." Vladimir Putin is expected to formally annex four Ukrainian provinces into Russia later on Friday. The Russian military...
Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week
A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
Another Democratic candidate pours cold water on Joe Biden 2024
President Joe Biden has built a bit of momentum of late -- buoyed by lower gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a series of legislative victories.
Democratic divide in Florida: DeSantis challenger to rally with Biden, but Senate candidate won't
MIAMI — President Joe Biden is coming to Florida next week to campaign with Charlie Crist as he tries to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis in a battleground state that has increasingly become a Republican stronghold. But Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings won’t be there Tuesday to meet the president...
CNN, ABC, NBC panels warn Democrats on midterm messaging as Biden's approval remains 'underwater'
CNN, ABC and NBC hosts and panelists warned Democrats about their midterm messaging heading into November as President Biden's approval remains "underwater" during Sunday's news shows. During ABC's "This Week," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile were discussing new polling by the Washington Post...
