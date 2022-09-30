Read full article on original website
Danaher Whale Trades For October 04
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher. Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.
Looking At Laredo Petroleum's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Laredo Petroleum. Looking at options history for Laredo Petroleum LPI we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened...
Datadog Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog. Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
Agnico Eagle Mines Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Agnico Eagle Mines. Looking at options history for Agnico Eagle Mines AEM we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana. Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 37 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.
China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit
Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
What Are Whales Doing With Gilead Sciences
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Gilead Sciences. Looking at options history for Gilead Sciences GILD we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened...
Expert Ratings for WEC Energy Gr
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on WEC Energy Gr WEC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Analyst Ratings for Energizer Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Energizer Holdings ENR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Energizer Holdings has an average price target of $33.6 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $32.00.
Where Bank of New York Mellon Stands With Analysts
Bank of New York Mellon BK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of New York Mellon has an average price target of $45.25 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $41.00.
Can Increased Odds Of A Recession Cause Crypto To Rise?
After a painful week for the stock market in the U.S., the S&P 500 had its best day since July, growing by 2.59%. S&P 500 futures are also up over 1.8%. This has led Bitcoin to rise over 4% overnight. This rise in the stock market resulted from weak manufacturing data that came in yesterday. The U.S. September manufacturing ISM was weaker than the expected 52 and dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9. Furthermore, employment & new orders fell below 50. Prices paid dropped by 1.9pts to 50.9 in addition to supplier deliveries and order backlogs falling These indicators are pointing to less inflation pressure, hence resulting in positive sentiment in global markets yesterday, including Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Why Is Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) A Good Public Cannabis Company? This Analyst Breaks It Down For You!
Why is Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF "a good public cannabis company"?. Colin Campbell, Managing Director of Sharp Capital Advisors, shared his thesis on Benzinga Cannabis Insider. "They actually have EBIDTA," he started. Check out his full argument on YouTube (around the 24:00 mark): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GULfW1giRXo. Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a...
What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Block
Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Block SQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Peering Into Infobird Co's Recent Short Interest
Infobird Co's IFBD short percent of float has risen 1644.68% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 234 thousand shares sold short, which is 8.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Skyworks Solutions Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Skyworks Solutions SWKS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Skyworks Solutions has an average price target of $125.29 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $105.00.
