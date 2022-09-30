Read full article on original website
WKTV
New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP
NEW YORK, N.Y. – As part of the recently passed temporary budget bill, New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when funds ran out for this program, it put more than...
WKTV
Task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos following deadly 2018 crash in Schoharie
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A New York state task force created after a 2018 limo crash has issued a safety report with recommendations including equipping the vehicles with side impact protection devices and taking them off the roads after a certain number of miles. In October 2018, a Ford Excursion...
WKTV
Florida faces an 'emotional roller coaster' as the search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and the death toll rises
Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews searching for survivors are reporting more deaths as recovery efforts continue. Officials confirmed Ian has killed at least 76 people in Florida after it made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm,...
WKTV
Missing woman from Oneida County located in Minnesota
Marcy, NY (WKTV) - A woman who went missing on September 30 from her home in Marcy has been located in Minnesota. The Oneida County Sheriff's office originally believed 63-year-old Paula Boeding, also known as Paula Tobin, may have been headed to Texas. The sheriff's office is thanking the public...
WKTV
Nice Sunday ahead, chilly night tonight
Sunday Morning: Partly sunny Lower 50s. Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s. Sunday Evening: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s. Monday: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s. A dry stretch of weather is in the forecast for the next several days. Starting with today, expect very pleasant fall weather with low humidity and mild temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Fall foliage is getting close to peak in higher elevations, however in the Mohawk Valley we might need a week or so for peak fall colors to arrive. Chilly nights are ahead starting tonight, there is a frost advisory in effect for lower elevations between 1AM and 9AM Monday.
