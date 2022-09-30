Sunday Morning: Partly sunny Lower 50s. Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Upper 50s. Sunday Evening: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s. Monday: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s. A dry stretch of weather is in the forecast for the next several days. Starting with today, expect very pleasant fall weather with low humidity and mild temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Fall foliage is getting close to peak in higher elevations, however in the Mohawk Valley we might need a week or so for peak fall colors to arrive. Chilly nights are ahead starting tonight, there is a frost advisory in effect for lower elevations between 1AM and 9AM Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO